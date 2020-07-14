Katelyn Runck Looks Smoking Hot In A Strapless Red Bikini Top With Animal-Print Bottoms

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sizzling triple update in which she flaunted her figure in a skimpy bikini. The pictures were taken by LHGFX photography, and Katelyn posed on Leo Carrillo Beach in Malibu, California, as the geotag indicated.

She tagged the clothing brand Liphop in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, suggesting that was where her bikini came from. In the first snap, she posed in the sand with a large rock formation visible behind her. The sun shone down on her bronzed skin, casting a shadow on the rock behind her, and she kept her gaze focused somewhere in the distance.

The red bikini top Katelyn wore was a strapless style that seemed barely able to contain her ample assets. It showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and had a small zipper in the middle, between the two cups. The look flaunted Katelyn’s curves as well as her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach. She paired the vibrant bikini top with string bikini bottoms in a bold animal-print fabric. The bottoms dipped low in the front, highlighting her chiselled stomach, and stretched high over her hips on the sides, tied with a bow.

Sand was visible along Katelyn’s thighs, and her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous waves. Her beauty look was minimal, with what looked like bold brows to frame her eyes and a soft neutral gloss on her lips.

In the second snap, Katelyn faced the camera, angling her body slightly while still keeping her legs spread. Her chiselled abs were on full display in the pose, and the angle showed off a bit more of her bikini bottoms as well. The bottoms featured a ruffled detail along the front that added a feminine flair to the look. Katelyn placed one hand on her thigh and had the other positioned near the side of her swimsuit bottoms, and she had a big smile on her face.

Katelyn finished off the post with a short video clip in which she posed while the wind whipped her brunette locks. She changed her poses slightly, running her hands through her hair and even closing her eyes to bask in the sunlight for a moment.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snaps and sexy video, and the post racked up over 14,500 likes and 701 comments within just two hours.

“You’re seriously flawless,” one follower commented.

“You still have the sexiest abs on IG Katelyn,” another fan added, captivated by Katelyn’s toned stomach.

“I can feel the heat from this post,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of flame emoji to highlight his statement.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn thrilled her followers with a series of snaps in which she rocked a flirty polka-dot set that looked stunning on her fit figure.