‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Explains Diet After Showing Off Results Of Tummy Tuck

Dolores Catania is speaking out about her new body after dropping 25 pounds amid the coronavirus quarantine.

As she and her Real Housewives of Jersey co-stars prepare for the start of production on the Bravo reality series’ upcoming 11th season, Dolores is sharing details about her HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) diet and she attempts to lose an additional 15 pounds after undergoing a tummy tuck surgery earlier this year.

“I lost some weight from the HCG diet. I had a lot of loose skin because I wasn’t working out, and I lost a lot of weight fast. So, I went and had a few nips and tucks,” Dolores told Hollywood Life on July 13.

In addition to having her Maryland-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Michaels, remove the excess skin she was dealing with, Dolores also had some fat transferred to her backside to make it “a little rounder.”

Now that she’s attained a more toned physique, Dolores is doing her best to eat right as she tends to the low-fat, low-calorie diet she is currently on and consuming plenty of protein along the way. That said, Dolores still likes her junk food, including meals from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Dairy Queen.

“I like to eat, but I’m getting older, so I’m going to have to switch up my lifestyle… I’m trying to stay away from carbs. I’m trying to stay around 1500 calories,” she explained.

While Dolores still has 15 pounds to go before meeting her goal weight, she told Hollywood Life that her pants are “big” after she was able to successfully drop around two sizes and when it comes to her current wardrobe, she feels that she is able to wear different things now that she is smaller. As she explained, she can now put on tighter shirts and now worry so much about keeping her tummy covered by fabric.

“I was always covering myself, and I always bought my clothes too big for me,” Dolores admitted.

According to Dolores, her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Teresa Giudice, was constantly complaining about how she dressed prior to her weight loss.

Dolores Catania attends Dressed To Kilt Ball and Fashion Show. Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dolores reunited with her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Jacqueline Goldschneider, and Teresa Giudice, earlier this month for a Fourth of July part at Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga’s Shore house, where Dolores was seen showing off her trimmed down tummy in a two-piece printed outfit that showed off her midsection.