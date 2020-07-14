Devon Windsor Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini While Holding Starfish

On Tuesday, July 14, American model Devon Windsor made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a stunning snap with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing in a clear body of water at an undisclosed location. Her lower body was fully submerged in the water and two large starfish had been placed on her upturned palms. She stood with her shoulders hunched and elbows bent, seemingly to ensure that the sea stars remained on her hands. Devon turned her head and looked off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile.

She sizzled in a black woven bikini that featured a plunging top with underwire and matching low-rise bottoms. The tiny two-piece, which was from her swimwear line Devon Windsor Swim, left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sexy look with a statement necklace, numerous earrings, a bracelet, and a pair of black sunglasses.

The blond beauty slicked back her damp hair, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, Devon still managed to look absolutely radiant.

The model left an ocean and two star emoji in the post’s caption.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re stunning,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, did raise concern for the starfish.

“Buuu [sic]! The stars must be in the water, they die out!” wrote one Instagram user.

Devon took the time to reply to the criticism and tagged the commenter’s username in her response.

“I did not take them out of the water, they’re clearly submerged,” assured the model, along with a kissing face emoji.

As fans are aware, Devon is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a white ruffled bikini. That post has been liked over 48,000 times since it was shared.