Daniel Lewis Lee Executed By Lethal Injection, First Federal Execution In Nearly 20 Years

The United States carried out its first federal execution in nearly 20 years on Tuesday, putting to death Daniel Lewis Lee, who was convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in 1996, the Associated Press reported.

Prior to Tuesday’s execution, the last federal execution in the U.S. had taken place in 2003, when Louis Jones, Jr. was put to death for the 1995 rape and murder of Pvt. Tracie McBride.

Lee’s scheduled execution had been the subject of a series of legal maneuvers between the victim’s family and the Justice Department. A group of relatives of Lee’s victims had sued to stop the execution, citing concerns about attending the process during the coronavirus pandemic. Relative Monica Veillette said that she wanted to be there in order to make it clear that the family didn’t want the execution carried out in their name, preferring instead that Lee do life in prison.

“For us it is a matter of being there and saying, ‘this is not being done in our name; we do not want this,'” she said.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

On Monday, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, judge Tanya Chutkan blocked the Trump administration’s plan to move forward with federal executions, effectively blocking Lee’s scheduled in the process. However, the matter went all the way to the Supreme Court, and in the early morning hours of Tuesday, the court, in a 5-4 decision, cleared the way for Lee’s execution. He was put to death a short time later.

Lee maintained his innocence until the end, his final words being, “you’re killing an innocent man.” He was pronounced dead at 8:07 a.m. Eastern Time.

Attorney General William Barr said that justice was served.

“Lee finally faced the justice he deserved. The American people have made the considered choice to permit capital punishment for the most egregious federal crimes, and justice was done today in implementing the sentence for Lee’s horrific offenses,” he said.

In January 1996, Lee and an accomplice, Chevie Kehoe, both members of the white supremacist organization the Aryan Peoples’ Republic, traveled from Washington (state) to Arkansas with a view towards robbing gun dealer William Frederick Mueller, whom Kehoe and his father had robbed once before. When the pair arrived at the home, they killed the family of three by knocking them out with stun guns, then putting bags over their heads and suffocating them, then threw their bodies into a swamp, according to the book, An Encyclopedia of Right-Wing Extremism in Modern American History.