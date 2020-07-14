Olivia Munn Rocks Tie-Dye ‘Asian American Girl Club’ T-Shirt & Shorts In Double-Photo Update

Olivia Munn looked casual and sexy in the most recent update shared on her wildly popular Instagram page. The actress treated her 2.6 million fans with two new snaps just days after she sizzled in a bikini.

The first photo in the series captured the actress posed in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag that revealed her location but instead tagged “AsianPride,” which went along with her T-shirt. Munn stood in front of lush green bushes and several tall trees that allowed sunlight to escape through the branches. Munn tucked both hands in her pockets and stared down at the ground.

The opted for a casual yet fashionable outfit that showed off her street style. On her upper half, Munn sported an oversized T-shirt that she wore tucked into her shorts. The garment boasted a light blue tie-dye with spots of light pink throughout. Its sleeves hit near her elbows, and it had a bubbly font that ran across her chest. The letters were ombre-dyed with white and pink and the shirt read “All American Girl Club.”

She paired her look with tiny shorts that were tight on her midsection and helped accentuate her small waist. The garment’s legholes were frayed on the bottoms and gave the garment a fashionable vibe while showcasing her trim stems. She wore a black leather belt around her waist that boasted silver features in the front.

The second image in the series captured the actress gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. The photo was cropped near her chest but offered a better view of her outfit. She added several accessories to her outfit, including layered necklaces and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Munn styled her long, brunette tresses with a middle part, and her hair had natural waves. The majority of her mane spilled over her shoulders and a few pieces at her back. She wore a simple application of glam that appeared to include defined brows, mascara, blush, and light pink gloss.

In the caption of the image, Munn shared with fans that she is the proud member of the Asian American Girl Club. The photo has already earned her 165,000 likes and 1,800 comments.

“This is so major I can’t even!!!! Love you so much sis,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“You look like you’re getting younger while everyone is getting older,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“So beautiful in every way Olivia,” another follower added alongside a few flames.

A few more Instagrammers simply referred to her as a goddess.