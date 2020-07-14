‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Tuesday: Liam & Steffy Party The Day Before His Wedding To Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, July 14 has Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) enjoying time with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) before his wedding with Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula). The two frolicked on the beach, in a final summer escape, before he was supposed to tie the knot, per Soaps. The episode originally aired on August 12, 2012.

The soap opera is set to return with fresh new episodes on July 20. It appears as if this week will be the final one that CBS airs classic episodes according to a theme. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) motorcycle accident, and how Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) kidnapped Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and chained her to a radiator.

Liam & Hope To Wed

Hope wanted a redo wedding after she discovered footage of Liam and Steffy falling into bed together on their Italian wedding day. She refused to sign the marriage certificate when they returned to L.A. which would have validated their Puglia celebration.

Liam agreed, but he wasn’t interested in the planning aspect of the wedding. As Hope refused to live with Liam while they were not technically married, Steffy decided that he was fair game.

Steffy & Liam’s Day Out Before The Wedding

Steffy decided to “kidnap” Liam the day before his wedding. She felt that he needed a break from the tedious wedding talk and took him for a day out at Venice Beach. They basked in the sun, played volleyball and danced like teenagers.

Later, she took a chance and told Liam that she still loved him. She didn’t understand why he was marrying Hope when he could have so much fun with her. Liam gently told her that he would always love her but that he wanted to be with Hope.

Francois Durand / Getty Images

Hope Disappoints Liam

On her way to dinner with Liam, Hope wanted to thank Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) for her help with the ceremony. However, Stephanie was coughing. Knowing that Stephanie had lung cancer in the past, Hope canceled her date with Liam and offered to wait with Stephanie until Eric Forrester (John McCook) came home.

However, Hope did not tell Liam why she was not coming to dinner. He felt that Steffy was right and that Hope continually disappointed him.

Liam & Steffy Dance The Night Away

Liam showed up at Steffy’s door and told her that his plans had changed for the evening. They went to the nightclub and partied the night away.

In fact, longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Liam arrived at his wedding on the back of Steffy’s motorcycle the next day. He was drunk, had a tattoo, and his hair had been dyed. It’s little wonder that Hope called the wedding off.