Katrin Freud Spills Out Of A Black Cage Bra In New Instagram Pic

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, went online on Tuesday morning and treated her 1 million followers to a very hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, Katrin could be seen rocking a black lingerie set that allowed her to expose major skin. The set included a tiny cage bra that not only enabled her to display her enviable cleavage but also put a glimpse of underboob on full display.

She paired the bra with strappy panties that she pulled high on her hips to accentuate her perfect waist-to-hip ratio.

Katrin opted for a full face of makeup and chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. She applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore pink lipstick, opted for bronze eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

Katrin wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of stud earrings, a silver cross pendant that rested right above her cleavage, and a sexy silver barbell in her navel that drew attention toward her toned abs and taut stomach.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She appeared to be sitting on a bench against a gray wall, spread her legs apart, lightly touched her hair, parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy lingerie was from KJ Swimwear and Clothes.

Within five hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 3,800 likes. In addition to that, many of Katrin’s followers took to the comments section and posted about 200 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“Wow, so beautiful! You are perfect, as always,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You really are a wonderful woman!” another user chimed in.

“Geez, you are so sexy. And this lingerie set looks super hot on you,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the world!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, many of Katrin’s fellow models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the picture, including Jackie Janzer, Durrani Popal, Abby Dowse, and Jessika Gotti.

Katrin often wows her fans with her sexy snapshots. A few days ago, she shared another hot snap on her timeline in which she was featured rocking a very stylish, one-piece bathing suit through which she put on a very leggy display.