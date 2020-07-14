Erin Andrews Breaks Silence On Stunning ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Shakeup

The fired 'DWTS' co-host says she will always cherish her time in the ballroom.

Dancing with the Stars co-host Erin Andrews has broken her silence on her shocking firing from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The NFL sideline reporter shared a post to Instagram, which can be seen here, in which she recalled her six seasons on the show.

Andrews, who joined the hit show alongside seasoned host Tom Bergeron in 2014, posted a throwback photo of her and her co-host entering the DWTS ballroom, as well as a pic of them congratulating Season 27 winners Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones. In the caption to the post, Andrews thanked the network and the cast of Dancing with the Stars.

“Thank you ABC and Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including past Dancing with the Stars competitor Ginger Zee, reacted to the stunning news.

“So much love and admiration for you both,” wrote Zee.

“Won’t be the same without you!” another fan added.

“You were one of the reasons I kept tuning in to the show!” another wrote to Andrews. “Will miss you on DWTS, but look forward to seeing you on the sidelines at the football games!”

Others predicted that the firings of the longtime co-hosts will mark the beginning of the end for Dancing with the Stars after a successful 15-year and 28-season run on ABC.

Eric McCandless / ABC

When Andrews replaced Brooke Burke-Charvet as Bergeron’s DWTS co-host in 2016, many thought she brought a more “sports-like’ vibe to the competition show.

But last year, Andrews was criticized by some viewers for not appearing overly excited when Bachelorette star Hannah Brown won the mirrorball trophy with partner Alan Bersten. On Twitter, viewers blasted Andrews for her “lack of professionalism,” per TV Insider.

The sports reporter later clapped back to say it was a no-win situation for her as she stood onstage next to second-place finishers Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

“In this day and age, we can’t say a thing,” Andrews wrote on Twitter. “You’ll get killed no matter what.”

In a bombshell move, Andrews and Bergeron were fired from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars on Monday as the network announced plans to go new “creative direction.” No replacements have been named, and so far, only one celebrity, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, has been named as a contestant on the show’s upcoming 29th season.