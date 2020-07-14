Britney Spears Flaunts Fit Figure In Tiny Shorts & Lace-Up Crop Top

Britney Spears flaunted her killer curves in a smoking-hot photo that was added to her popular page last night and the post is already generating a ton of buzz with the singer’s 25 million-plus fans.

The sexy new social media share captured the mother of two posed against a light white backdrop. Spears did not reveal her location, and she kept her caption simple as she sent out love to her followers. The photo looked like it was snapped from above the 38-year-old, and it treated fans to a great view of her gym-honed figure.

On her upper-half, Spears sported a tiny white crop top that boasted a colorful floral pattern with different hues of pink and green. The songstress has posted a few other similar photos in recent weeks while clad in the same outfit, but this was the first time that fans were treated to a glimpse of her whole body. The piece had capped sleeves that looked like they were padded, and the fabric trailed to her elbow. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that showed a glimpse of cleavage and the middle of the top had lace-up detail that added another element of sexy to the skin-baring ensemble.

Spears sported a pair of tiny, khaki bottoms on her lower half. The waistband was worn low on her hips and had belt loops stitched around it. Spears placed her hands over her pockets, and the front of her shorts rode daringly high on her thighs, leaving her toned legs on full display.

The singer added several accessories to her outfit, including a set of layered necklaces. One of the jewelry pieces was constructed of white beads, and the other was black with a diamond charm in the middle. Spears wore a neon yellow bracelet on her right wrist and added a silver watch to her opposite hand.

The singer pulled her blond locks halfway back, and her bangs swept over her forehead in opposite directions. The singer wore the majority of her mane over her left shoulder, and it spilled over her chest. She wore a minor application of makeup that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

The post has earned the pop star a lot of attention from her fans, with over 497,000 likes and over 21,000 comments. Most fans raved over Spears’ incredible figure while a few others simply weighed in with emoji.

“GOD BLESS YOU ANGEL! We’re fighting for you,” one follower commented with a few heart emoji.

“We love you Brit! God Bless and go dance the day away!” a second Instagrammer chimed in on the shot.

“God bless you Britney. Your body looks amazing in this picture!” another follower complimented.

“We love you Britney. Stay safe bb, everyone is here for you and we love you,” a fourth wrote.