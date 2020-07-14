Britney Spears Flaunts Fit Figure In Tiny Shorts & Lace-Up Crop Top

Britney Spears flaunted her curves in a smoking-hot photo that was added to her popular Instagram page last night, and the post is already generating a ton of buzz from the singer’s 25 million-plus fans.

The sexy new social media share captured the mother of two posed against a white backdrop. Spears did not reveal her location, and she kept her caption simple as she sent out love to her followers. The photo looked like it was snapped from above the 38-year-old, treating fans to a view of her gym-honed figure.

On her upper half, Spears sported a tiny white crop top that boasted a colorful floral pattern with different hues of pink and green. The songstress has posted a few similar photos in recent weeks while clad in the same outfit, but this was the first time that fans were treated to a glimpse of almost her whole body. The top had short sleeves with puffed shoulders, the sleeves ending at the elbow. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that showed a peek of cleavage, and the center of the top had a lace-up detail that added another element of sexy to the skin-baring ensemble.

Spears sported a pair of tiny, khaki shorts on her lower half. The waistband was worn low on her hips and had belt loops stitched around it. Spears placed her hands over her pockets, and the front of her shorts rode daringly high on her thighs, leaving her toned legs on full display.

She added several accessories to her outfit, including two choker necklaces. One of the jewelry pieces was constructed of white beads, and the other was black with a charm in the middle. Spears wore a neon yellow elastic on her right wrist and added a silver watch to her opposite wrist.

The singer pulled her blond locks halfway back, and her bangs swept over her forehead. She styled the majority of her mane over her left shoulder, and it spilled down her chest. She wore an application of makeup that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

The post has earned the pop star a lot of attention from her fans, with over 497,000 likes and more than 21,000 comments. Most users raved over Spears’ incredible figure while a few others simply weighed in with emoji.

“GOD BLESS YOU ANGEL! We’re fighting for you,” one follower commented with a few heart emoji.

“We love you Brit! God Bless and go dance the day away!” a second Instagrammer chimed in on the shot.

“God bless you Britney. Your body looks amazing in this picture!” another user complimented.

“We love you Britney. Stay safe bb, everyone is here for you and we love you,” a fourth devotee wrote.