Amanda Cerny Flaunts Her Curves In Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes & A Cropped Pink Sweater

Social media starlet Amanda Cerny shared a sultry snap on her Instagram page on Monday that quickly prompted a significant reaction from her millions of followers. The comedian, fitness guru, and popular Instagram personality combined a studious vibe with a quotient of sizzle and it looked like it was a hit with her fans.

The post that Amanda shared on Monday showed her striking a pose in what appeared to be her place in Miami, Florida. She tagged the fashion line Revolve in her post, signaling that perhaps her sweater was from the popular brand.

Amanda’s photo showed her wearing a pair of glasses and she had a headband holding her brunette tresses back from her face. She appeared to be wearing a muted pink lip color and some blush on her cheeks, but overall, her makeup look was fairly simple and subdued in this case.

The brunette beauty stood with her arms raised up and her wrists were crossed behind her head. She gazed rather coquettishly toward the camera, her lips pursed slightly and her glasses lowered just enough that she could peer over them toward the photographer.

“You are one fine looking woman @amandacerny,” one of her fans noted in the comments.

In addition to her rather sultry, flirty facial expression, Amanda teased her fans with a relatively simple, yet quite enticing, outfit. She wore a long-sleeved pink pullover sweater that appeared to be a cropped length. With her arms raised over her head, the bottom hemline of the sweater rose up on her midriff and allowed her to show off her insanely chiseled abs.

Along with the sweater, Amanda wore a light-blue pair of denim Daisy Duke shorts. She teasingly left them unbuttoned at the waist and she cocked a hip to accentuate the curves of her toned, fit physique.

“love ur styleee it feel so cozy and warm,” one of her followers commented.

“you are gorgeous in this look,” another fan noted.

Amanda has a knack for creating enticing looks with a touch of humor and creativity. Another recent post featured her in her “think tank” of a bathtub and her fans know that she is great at poking fun at herself while still exuding a sultry vibe.

This saucy girl-next-door photo riled up Amanda’s followers, prompting more than 810,000 of them to like the post overnight. In addition, more than 1,800 comments poured in as people showed their love for this latest look.

“Just too perfect, massive love,” someone else praised, sharing a sentiment that seemed to be a common one among her 25.9 million followers.