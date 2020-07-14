Luciana Del Mar Suns Herself While Flashing Chiseled Abs In Tiny White Crop Top

Luciana Del Mar returned to her Instagram account on Monday night to share a sexy new photo of herself with her adoring fans. In the caption of the post, she encouraged her followers to keep their hearts open.

In the racy pic, Luciana looked hotter than ever as she sported a tiny white crop top that clung tightly to her ample bust and exposed her cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also in the spotlight for the post.

She added a skintight printed miniskirt that fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while accentuating her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with bracelets on her wrists and a pair of black sneakers.

In the photo, Luciana sat outside as she sunned herself with her eyes closed and her head tilted. She placed both of her hands on her legs and arched her back as she wore a big smile on her face.

In the video that accompanied the photo, she rode a skateboard down the street. She wore a pair of sunglasses for the clip and had a black backpack over her shoulders.

Luciana wore her dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pink gloss on her full lips.

Luciana’s 903,000-plus followers shared their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,400 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 230 messages.

“Omg you are so cute,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful,” another declared.

“Sweetest Skatergirl,” a third social media user gushed.

“Looking great Luchi,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online posts. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits and sexy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most recently, Luciana stunned her fans in a pink string bikini. To date, that pic has raked in more than 20,000 likes and over 480 comments.