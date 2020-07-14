Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Admits To Having ‘Ups And Downs’ After Divorce But Claims She’s ‘Happy’

Meghan King Edmonds is staying positive after splitting from Jim Edmonds last year.

Meghan King Edmonds is keeping her head up amid her nasty split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

After sharing a post with her fans and followers on Instagram on Monday, July 13, and admitting to potentially going down the rabbit hole of social media, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and mother of Jim’s three youngest children said she would like to be more production and would be answering questions from her online audience in the comments section of her post.

“Are you happy?” one fan asked.

“Yes,” Meghan replied, along with a happy face.

“I have my ups and downs (like everyone) but I’m at a place in my life where I’m really happy,” she continued.

Then, when another one of her Instagram followers pointed out that she seems happy, Meghan responded to the woman by saying, “I am,” and thanking her for her comment.

Meghan told her followers that she would be answering their inquiries while also focusing on her kids, who were with her at her home at the time.

Since splitting from Jim at the end of last year, Meghan has been dating a Utah-based entrepreneur and podcast host named Christian Schauf and frequently shares photos and videos of the two of them enjoying the outdoors on her Instagram page and in her Instagram Stories.

Meghan has also shared a series of posts of Christian with her three children, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and two-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, seemingly proving that the little ones approve of her new man.

Meghan King Edmonds attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim took to his Instagram page at the end of last month to slam his past relationship with Meghan as “loveless” and “abusive” while applauding his current girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, for showing up in his life and the right time and pulling him out of his funk.

According to Jim, he was in an extremely dark place when his marriage to Meghan came to an end in October of last year amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with his nanny, which he and the woman denied.

“I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship,” Jim recalled. Then, he continued, “Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life.”

Jim and Kortnie went public with their romance in March after first being linked to one another in January by Meghan, who claimed she and Jim once had a threesome with his then-girlfriend.