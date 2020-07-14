Khloe Kardashian Twins With Mom Kris Jenner On Instagram: ‘My Queen’

Khloe Kardashian twinned with her mother Kris Jenner in a new Instagram share, and she called the matriarch of the Kardashian clan “my queen” in the caption. No other explanation was given for the comment that went along with a black-and-white pic of mother and daughter where they looked eerily alike.

The new upload may have been taken at Khloe’s 36th birthday party. The silvery, mesh dress resembled an outfit the reality star wore at her pink, white, and gold decorated bash where sweets were served and a good time was had by the reality star’s immediate family members and closest friends. She shared images of the fun night with her Instagram followers.

In the share, Khloe and Kris kept their faces close to one another, cheek to cheek. Pictured on the left, Khloe wore her newly darkened tresses long and loose, framing her face and blown out pin-straight. This created a dramatic look and made her face look even leaner than usual. Her makeup appeared to have been professionally done. Her eyebrows were filled in and darkened to frame her eyes, which were also enhanced with liner, mascara, and what appeared to be a light-colored shadow. Khloe’s lips were colored in with a light color as reflected in the stark black-and-white photo.

Kris, standing on the right side in the image, looked stunning. As reported previously by The Inquisitr, she wore a gorgeous green gown to the over-the-top event. Kris’ dangly earrings were breathtaking, comprised of large stones that fell down to almost her shoulders in a cascade fashion. Her makeup was applied similarly to her daughter’s and her dark hair was fashioned into light waves.

Fans could not believe how alike the two women looked in this image. Their cheekbones appeared to be the same shape, as were the shapes of their noses. Although they always seemed to share similar looks, fans found this photo to be a great representation of just how much the stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have begun to look even more like one another. They shared their comments following the caption of the photo.

“We love you, you are both literal Queens!” remarked one of Khloe’s followers.

“Wow, you both are so gorgeous. You really look soooo much alike in this pic, wow!” stated a second fan.

“Double trouble,” joked a third Instagram follower.

“This is so eerie. I used to think that Kim and Kylie looked the most like Mama Kris. Now I see that it seems Khloe appears to look the most like her gorgeous mama. Happiness to the both of you, love your relationship,” stated a fourth fan.