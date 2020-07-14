Cindy Prado Rocks Crop Top & Shorts In Latest Instagram Update

Cindy Prado looked chic and sexy in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, she shared an update that saw her rocking a knit shorts set while she posed outside.

The 28-year-old model’s outfit was a light grey color, and it looked soft and comfortable. The top had short sleeves with a hem that cut off at her ribs. It fit her chest snugly, highlighting her bustline. The shorts were a mid-rise style that showed plenty of leg.

Cindy’s update consisted of three pictures that saw her standing in front of a building with glass doors. Two large columns were also in the distance behind her.

In the first photo, Cindy gazed the camera a sultry look while she posed with one hip cocked to the side. She stood with her arms at her sides, giving her fans a nice look at the front of her body — specifically her taut abs.

Putting an emphasis on her hips, Cindy struck a sexy pose in the second picture while she looked at something off to the side. With one hand on her waist and one hip to the side, she flaunted her hourglass shape along with her slender midsection.

The model wore a serious expression in the last photo of the series. She held her hands at her waist while she struck a pose.

Cindy’s hair was parted off-center and styled straight. She appeared to have framed her eyes with sculpted eyebrows, mascara and thick eyeliner. Her cheeks looked to be dusted with a pink blush, and she wore a rose shade on her full lips. She sported a pale pink polish on her nails. For accessories, she wore thick, gold hoop earrings and bangle bracelets.

Many of the model’s followers seemed to enjoy seeing her looking so casually sexy. A few took some time to give the post some love.

“Slaying sexy ravishingly gorgeous stunning angel looking mesmerizing and sizzling,” gushed one admirer.

“You look so comfortable in that gorgeous color outfit,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You’re not from this world,” quipped a third fan.

“Let’s be honest and admit that you would make any set look good,” joked a fourth follower.

Cindy certainly does seem to look good in everything she wears. From bikinis to sexy dresses, she delights her fans with plenty of content. The popular influencer recently shared a post that saw her rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes while flaunting her abs in an unbuttoned sweater.