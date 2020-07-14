Brandi Redmond Shares Sweet Family Photo With Husband Bryan Amid Rumors Of A ‘RHOD’ Divorce

Brandi Redmond's marriage appears solid amid rumors of a 'RHOD' divorce.

Brandi Redmond seemingly confirmed that she is not the alleged mystery cast member of The Real Housewives of Dallas who is rumored to be facing an impending divorce as production begins on the Bravo reality series’ fifth season.

While Brandi has not yet directly responded to the claims of the online rumor, she shared a happy family photo with her husband, Bryan Redmond, on Instagram on July 13 after celebrating her 42nd birthday with Bryan and their three children, including daughters Brooklyn and Brinkley and son Bruin.

“Thank you all for the love this weekend for my birthday. I’m so blessed to have celebrated with my family & received so many messages, texts, posts,” Brandi wrote in the caption of her post, noting that life is “precious” and telling her fans and followers that she never wants to take it for granted.

“Today I smile bigger even with my face mask on and I love deeper thanks to you all. Praying for abundance of blessings for our world today and everyday. #thankful #blessed #redmondpartyof5,” she continued.

In the photo she shared with her thank you message to her fans and followers, Brandi and Bryan were seen sharing a kiss on a beach as their three children played around them in the surf.

On July 14, All About the Real Housewives shared a report in which it was alleged that one of the women of The Real Housewives of Dallas is headed for divorce with their spouse.

As fans of the series well know, Brandi has been featured in a full-time position on the show since it began airing in __ and is expected to reprise that role for Season 5.

Brandi Redmond attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi’s Real Housewives of Dallas co-star, Kameron Westcott, denied that it was her marriage that was in jeopardy on Instagram earlier this month after a fan commented on a report regarding the supposedly impending divorce of a cast member by suggesting it was Kameron and Court Westcott who were headed for a split.

After first revealing that the cast member who was facing a divorce was “not Kam,” Kameron suggested that the rumor was, in fact, true in regard to one of her co-stars.

“They can get on here and chat to spill their beans!! I am just making sure mine aren’t,” she wrote.

Around the same time, Kameron shared a loving tribute to Court with her online audience members on Instagram along with a happy photo of the two of them.