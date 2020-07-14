Fitness Model Jeanette Jenkins Wears Skin-Tight Black Outfit For New Cardio Workout

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, to post a new workout video.

For the workout, the model wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. Both pieces were made of a shiny fabric decorated with a bubble pattern. The bra included a low neckline that teased a bit of Jeanette’s cleavage and left plenty of skin on display along her arms, back, and abdomen. The leggings rose high on the model’s hips and hugged her curves through her sculpted backside and muscular legs.

Jeanette completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers and accessorized with glitzy stud earrings. She wore her dark tresses styled in a bun on top of her head and appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and lip gloss.

The workout featured 10 bodyweight low-impact cardio exercises designed to sculpt the body. The model carried out the workout in what appeared to be a park, laying a pink exercise mat on a stone pathway surrounding a raised lawn. Jeanette did not use any additional equipment for her workout.

In the first exercise, Jeanette alternated between raising one knee to touch her thigh and raising an extended leg out in front. The second exercise was the cross torso repeater knee, which targeted the ab muscles. The third video featured the outer thigh leg lift. Jeanette balanced on one leg while lifting the other leg to the side and touching it with an outstretched arm.

The fourth exercise was the squat to front kick, which Jeanette followed with lateral side shuffles for a burst of cardio. The sixth exercise was lateral step-overs. The model jumped from one side of the mat to the other one leg at a time. She followed the step-overs with knee-to-nose abs. Positioning her body in a raised plank, Jeanette touch one knee to her nose with her arms stretched out in front of her body.

A knee-to-elbow ab exercise came next, followed by long arm and long leg ankle touches. Jeanette finished the workout with plank jacks and up-down arms. In the caption of the post, the model encouraged her followers to complete between 10 and 25 reps for each exercise for a total of two to three sets.

Jeanette’s workout earned thousands of likes and several dozen comments within the first couple hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“I love to see the low impact cardio workouts. I’ll definitely be doing this routine,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.