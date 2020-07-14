Kelly Rowland Calls Living In Beyonce’s Shadow ‘Torture’

Kelly's speaking out about growing up alongside Beyonce.

Kelly Rowland has opened up about “a whole decade” she would “torture” herself in her own head because she believed she was living in Beyonce’s shadow. The “Kisses Down Low” singer got very candid about her rise to fame alongside the superstar as one third of Destiny’s Child with Michelle Williams, as she admitted this week that she would have her close friend constantly on her mind when she was trying to make big decisions about her own career.

Kelly made the confession on the July 13 episode of The Voice Australia, on which she serves on the coaching panel, as she spoke candidly about her decades long friendship with Beyonce, who she first met as a child.

The star, who’s a talented singer in her own right with big global hits including “Stole,” “Dilemma,” and “Commander,” opened up about her feelings while speaking to contestant Chris Sebastian, who’s the brother of big time Australian singer Guy Sebastian.

After Chris admitted that he’s always struggled to step out of Guy’s shadow, Kelly told him, per Entertainment Tonight Canada, “I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyonce?”

“I would just torture myself in my head,” she said, as she revealed that she would try to distance herself from her friend with almost every big decision she made from song choices to what she wore.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways,” she said, before she admitted that the constant comparisons between herself and the “Love On Top” singer definitely left a mark.

“I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull,” Kelly — who recently opened up about her serious overspending early on in her career — said.

“There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder,” she added.

Fortunately, Kelly now seems to be on a better path, and she and Beyonce remain very close friends. The longtime besties, who are both mothers now, often show off their support for one another on social media as well as behind the scenes.

It was just the past April that Beyonce publicly supported her long time best friend when she promoted her new single “Coffee” on her Instagram account. The mom of three posted the single cover for her millions of fans alongside the caption, “Get Your Coffee!”