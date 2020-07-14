Nebraska Could ‘Sneak Up’ And ‘Steal’ Tommi Hill Away From Arizona State, Analyst Says

The Nebraska football team will find out the future destination of one of its top 2021 recruits on Wednesday and when Tommi Hill announces his commitment, it’s possible the Huskers could “sneak up” on the favorite to land him.

When Hill, the four-star prospect out of Florida announces his decision, recruiting analysts expect him to pick the Arizona State Sun Devils. Danny Jaillet of Husker Corner wrote on Monday there is a chance Nebraska could find a way to beat off the Pac 12 program and reel in the athlete itself.

Hill is rated as the 17th best athlete in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. He’s also the 43rd ranked player in the state of Florida and ranked as the 284th player overall by the recruiting service’s composite rankings. Analysts with the site have predicted he’s headed to Arizona State. Of the seven people who have submitted their “crystal ball” predictions on what school the player will pick, six have a high level of confidence he’ll be playing football in the Pac 12 next fall.

Jaillet believes there are still some factors that could sway Hill towards Nebraska. He wrote the biggest one is that one of the Huskers’ best recruiters on the staff is taking aim at Hill.

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Defensive backs coach Travis Fischer is the lead recruiter of the athlete. Jaillet said Fischer has “been on a roll” of late when it comes to reeling in recruits. He added the program in general has been having quite a bit of success this summer.

Jaillet also pointed out Fischer and the Huskers have had quite a bit of success recruiting the state of Florida. He added the Huskers’ coaching staff should play to that strength and let Fischer go after Hill, hard. It is unclear just how much sway the defensive backs’ coach could have this late into the decision process for the athlete. However, even if he picks the Sun Devils on Wednesday, he won’t be able to sign his letter of intent until December at the earliest.

The Huskers could continue working on Hill after his commitment announcement in hopes of getting him to change his mind. Jaillet thinks Fischer has a better than average chance of doing just that.

The analyst added that while Hill has more than 29 official offers from schools all across the country, the decision is expected to come down to the Huskers or Sun Devils. 247Sports analysts believe the University of Oklahoma Sooners is also in the running, but trail the front runners by a wide margin at this point.