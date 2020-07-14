‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Announce Sex Of Third Baby After Failed Gender Reveal

The reality stars' gender reveal went up in smoke.

Bachelor In Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have revealed the gender of their baby – but it wasn’t the way they planned. Two months after announcing Jade’s pregnancy with their third child, the Bachelor Nation lovebirds hosted a botched gender reveal while in quarantine at home.

The popular Bachelor in Paradise stars, who are already parents to two toddlers, Emmy and Brooks, attempted to announce their third baby’s gender with a “volcano eruption” of color exploding out of a box that said “Girl or Boy?,” as seen in photos posted by E! News.

When the eruption fell flat, they tried again outdoors with a powder canon to reveal that they are expecting a baby boy. The adorable family also posed for pictures as they showed off their blue hands from the messy goo that sputtered out of the failed volcano.

“Our reveal for the sex of the baby was a total Pinterest fail!” Jade told the outlet. “We were hoping for a volcano eruption of color, and it came out like a flat blue pancake!”

Jade added that while her gender reveal “wasn’t perfect,” the family is excited to welcome another baby boy into their lives, even though they were all surprised by the results after thinking that she was for sure pregnant with a girl.

“It may take a while for Emmy to call the baby brother,” the Bachelor Nation beauty added. “She is still referring to him as sister.”

Little Brooks, though, seemed excited by the news of his little brother — or perhaps he was excited by all of the blue goo on his hands.

Jade, a fan favorite first introduced during Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015, told E! that it’s “pretty awesome” that she and Tanner will have two boys so close in age. The reality TV couple welcomed son Brooks Easton in July 2019 after giving birth to him in Jade’s master bedroom closet. Daughter Emerson Avery was born in August 2017.

Lasy September, Jade and Tanner made a sweet cameo with Emmy on the Bachelor in Paradise finale.

John Fleenor / ABC

Jade recently revealed she is 21 weeks along with her third child after posting a new baby bump photo to Instagram.

The Bachelor in Paradise veterans previously told fans that she is due to give birth in November, around Thanksgiving. The couple, who wed in early 2016, also admitted that baby No. 3 was not planned but was instead a happy accident.

“No, this one was not planned,” Tanner, 33, said according to People. “Very much an accident, and very much a surprise when Jade told me.”