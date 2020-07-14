Valerie Cossette Sizzles In A Semi-Sheer, High-Slit Dress While Posing On The Edge Of A Bathtub

Tattooed beauty Valerie Cossette put on a seductive display in her latest Instagram upload, flaunting her curvaceous figure as she posed on the edge of a bathtub. The Canadian model looked every inch the siren in a sexy white maxi dress that showed off her chiseled pins thanks to its semi-sheer skirt and incredible thigh-high slit. The number appeared to incorporate a snug bodysuit, over which the gauzy skirt was draped. The see-through overlay let show the high cut of her briefs, emphasizing her hip and thighs.

Although the look was not cleavage-baring — the dress had a bandeau neckline that offered plenty of coverage — the outfit flattered her shapely chest. Valerie kicked thighs up a notch by opting to go braless under the tight-fitting top, which teased the contour of her bosom. The dress was cinched at the waist, highlighting her hourglass frame.

Valerie added some bling with a massive set of gold hoop earrings. She further accessorized with a layered pendant necklace featuring a star and a large coin, which lavishly adorned her décolletage area. Her hairstyle was also on point, as the model showed off her long, raven tresses perfectly coiffed in loose waves that brushed down her back and over her shoulder. She wore her hair parted in the center, letting her lush locks frame her face.

The gorgeous brunette was sitting with her legs slightly parted, elegantly bending her knee to showcase her sculpted calf. She leaned both hands on the edge of the tub, straightening her back to push her busty assets into focus. She softly tilted her head to the side, giving off sultry vibes as she fixed the camera with a longing gaze. Her impressive tattoo collection was also on show, as the sleeveless outfit displayed not only her arm ink but her chest and thigh tats as well.

While Valerie didn’t add a geotag to identify her location, the model was snapped in a stylish bathroom, one decorated with wood-like wall tiles and dark sandstone floors. A small potted plant rested at the foot of the tub, right next to a tall vase. Sunlight flooded the room through a large window at her side, illuminating half of her face.

In her caption, the Fashion Nova ambassador credited the popular brand for the look, adding a playful touch with a dancing-woman emoji. Shared to Instagram on Monday, her post racked up more than 58,500 likes and 866 messages, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers. Fellow models flocked to the comments to praise Valerie for the stunning look.

“Gorgeous,” wrote Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha, who left a pair of two-hearts emoji.

“So gorgeous in white,” agreed Pandora Blue, adding a set of heart-eyes.

“Looking absolutely beautiful,” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

“You [are] looking so amazing beautiful and sexy and I love you so much,” gushed a fourth fan.