Joanna Gaines Pens New Children’s Book

She shared the cover artwork and details on her Instagram page.

Joanna Gaines has penned a new children’s book. She revealed the big news on her Instagram page, sharing the cover art for the book and the positive message she hopes her readers will take away from it as well. The title is The World Needs Who You Were Made To Be, and it is the second children’s book from the decorating expert. The first was titled We Are the Gardeners, which was released in January 2019.

On Instagram, Joanna revealed to her followers that the book would be available just prior to the holiday season in December. She also shared in the caption of the share that the message she conveyed within the pages of her latest literary outing was one she would have loved to hear as a child growing up. Joanna also shared information as to how her followers could pre-order the book.

“The goal was simply to convey a message that all of us need to hear—no matter who you are, or where you are from, or how old you are, or what you look like, or who you love, or what the color of your skin is, or what you believe in—the world needs you.” She also shared that the world needs the talents, quirks, curiosities, unique thoughts, and the beautiful minds of the children that will grow into adults that will help shape its future stated Joanna in a Magnolia.com blog post.

Joanna also revealed that the idea for this newest venture was inspired by the five children she raises with her husband Chip – Crew, Drake, Emmie, Duke, and Ella – and her hopes for their future.

She shared that one of her greatest joys as a mother was to watch these five very different people grow, change, and learn about who they are as individuals. Joanna then shared some little known information about her brood for her blog readers. She noted that all her children have different ways at which they deal with problems and issues within their day-to-day lives. As she worked on the manuscript, Joanna found a way to incorporate these differences within the pages of the book. Joanna also shared the couple’s goals as parents to let their children know that what makes them different should always be celebrated.

Joanna also shared on her blog her hopes for the parents that read the book to their children. She wants the book to inspire children and spur them on to know and love themselves who they are and for all of the beautiful and unique and magical gifts she believes they have to offer to the world.