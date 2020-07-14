Suzy Cortez Gives Fans A Great Glimpse Of Her Peachy Posterior In Skimpy White Bikini Bottoms

Suzy Cortez flaunted one of her most enviable assets in the most recent Instagram share that was added to her page. The sizzling upload was shared for Suzy’s 2.3 million fans an hour ago and dozens of admirers have already flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation for it.

The racy new shot captured the Brazilian babe with her back facing the camera. The model did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location but she was standing in the middle of a road that was lined with trees and vehicles. Miss BumBum 2019 was walking in the opposite direction of the camera and she appeared to be taking a step as she placed her left foot in front of her right with her opposite arm was forward. She sizzled in a mismatched bikini that showed off her famous curves.

On her upper half, the model sported a halterneck bikini that boasted a bright red hue. The top of the garment tied around her neck and the middle just below her shoulder blades, leaving her chiseled arms and ripped back on display. Suzy paired the look with a pair of bikini bottoms that were worn high on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. The piece was ruffled on the sides and edges and it featured a bright white fabric that popped against her tanned skin.

The model paired her sexy, mismatched swimsuit with a pair of black ankle socks. Suzy also rocked a pair of black platform heels that were constructed of shiny leather material. It did not appear as though the model added any additional accessories to her outfit but fans were treated to a glimpse of the dark ink tattoo on her bicep.

Suzy styled her long, brunette tresses in french pigtail braids. Her hair fell over on either side of her shoulders and the tight nature of the braids prevented any fly-away hairs from escaping.

The model’s fans have not been shy about showering the sizzling new update with praise. More than 7,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the photo, while 70-plus have left comments. The majority of users commented in Portuguese while a few others expressed their love in English.

“That booty could stop traffic dead in its tracks. Absolutely perfect,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame, heart, and clapping hand emoji.

“Sizzling hot Bebe,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“You are so hot Suzy! Muy calenté!” another fan chimed in with the addition of a few random emoji.

“Always Beautiful Suzy,” one more admirer added on the cheeky post.

Several other fans were left speechless and flooded the comments section with emoji instead of words.