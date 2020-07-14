Suzy Cortez Gives Fans A Great Glimpse Of Her Peachy Posterior In Skimpy White Shorts

Suzy Cortez flaunted one of her most enviable assets in the most recent Instagram post that was added to her page. The sizzling upload was shared for Suzy’s 2.3 million fans an hour ago, and dozens of admirers have already flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation for it.

The racy new shot captured the Brazilian babe with her back to the camera. Suzy did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she was standing in the middle of a road that was lined with trees and vehicles. Miss BumBum 2019 was walking away from the photographer, and she appeared to be taking a step as she placed her left foot in front of her right. She sizzled in a mismatched outfit that showed off her famous curves.

On her upper half, the model sported a halterneck bikini top that boasted a bright red hue. The top tied behind her neck and chest just below her shoulder blades, leaving her chiseled arms and ripped back on display. Suzy teamed the number with a pair of skimpy shorts that were worn high on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and waist. The piece was distressed on the edges, and it featured a bright white fabric that popped against her tanned skin.

Suzy added to her sexy, mismatched ensemble with a pair of black socks. She also rocked black heeled boots that were constructed of shiny leather material. It did not appear as though she added any additional accessories to her outfit, but fans were treated to a glimpse of the dark ink tattoo around her bicep.

Suzy styled her long, brunette tresses in french pigtail braids. Her hair fell in front of her shoulders, and the tight nature of the braids prevented any flyaway hairs from escaping.

The model’s fans have not been shy about showering the sizzling new update with praise. More than 7,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the photo, while 70-plus have left comments. The majority of users commented in Portuguese while a few others expressed their love in English.

“That booty could stop traffic dead in its tracks. Absolutely perfect,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame, heart, and clapping hand emoji.

“Sizzling hot Bebe,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“You are so hot Suzy! Muy calenté!” another fan chimed in with the addition of a few random emoji.

“Always Beautiful Suzy,” one more admirer added on the cheeky post.

Several other fans were left speechless and flooded the comments section with emoji instead of words.