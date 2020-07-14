Tahlia Skaines ‘Catches Some Winter Rays’ In A Tiny Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Tahlia Skaines wowed her 536,000 Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping photo on Tuesday, July 14. The Australian smoke show looked incredibly sexy as she lounged poolside and flaunted her bikini body in a minuscule yellow two-piece swimsuit from a brand called White Fox Swim.

In the update, Tahlia flaunted her incredibly toned body in a teeny bikini. She wore a skimpy top that boasted triangle-style cups that barely covered the entirety of her breasts. It had a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of her decolletage. The strings that provided support went over her neck and pushed her breasts inward, which showed more cleavage.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that stretched high over her hips, accentuating her enviable physique. It also featured high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs. The swimwear was from the brand White Fox Swim, and the model made sure to tag the brand in the post and the picture.

In the photo, Tahlia lounged on the pool deck, seemingly enjoying the warmth of the sunshine. She leaned backward, using her right hand as support, while her other hand was raised to her head, running some fingers through her hair. Instead of looking at the camera, she raised her chin toward the sky and closed her eyes. Behind her, the Gold Coast beach stretched off into the distance.

Tahlia tied her long blond locks into a low ponytail, leaving some tendrils of hair to frame her face. As for her makeup application, she appeared to wear well-defined eyebrows, thick foundation, bronzer, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick on her lips. She wore a bracelet as her only accessory.

In the caption, Tahlia mentioned that she was basking in the sun today, and added a sunflower emoji at the end of the post. As per usual, the new snapshot was a big hit with her fans. In under a day of going live on the social media platform, the post has racked up more than 9,500 likes and over 130 comments. A lot of her online admirers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her insane figure. A few admirers didn’t have a lot to say and instead, decided to use a combination of emoji to express their admiration for the babe.

“It was cold in Australia today. I didn’t know how you pulled this off. So gorgeous and so hot, though!” one of her fans wrote.

“Such a beautiful woman,” gushed another admirer.

“You look extremely sexy in that bikini,” a third social media user commented.