Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Off Big Baby Bump At The Beach In A Strapless Swimsuit

The heavily pregnant star showed off her body at the beach in Malibu.

Katy Perry proudly showed off her growing baby bump at the beach as her due date nears. The heavily pregnant “Daises” singer, who’s expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, proudly put her big bump on full display recently as she splashed around in the ocean in a purple strapless swimsuit while out and about at the beach in Malibu with her husband-to-be and a female friend.

In candid new photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, the gorgeous singer still looked every inch the superstar as she glowed in her swimwear.

The snaps showed the stunning mom-to-be as she waded around in the water in a skintight purple one-piece that perfectly hugged her curves, including her expanding middle. Katy rocked a swimsuit with no straps that featured a structured rectangular notch that sat vertically on her chest to show off a little more skin.

The star, who’s expected to give birth sometime this summer and recently showed off her love for her man by wearing a onesie covered in pictures of his face for several interviews, had her light locks tied back into a ponytail and appeared to ditch the makeup for her beach day to let her obvious natural beauty shine through.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The 35-year-old showed off her décolletage in her colorful swim number and also put her legs on full display in the one-piece. One snap showed Katy from the side as she paddled ankle deep in the ocean water, giving fans a good look at her growing baby bump in profile.

Another photo shared by the outlet showed the American Idol judge from the front as she walked towards the camera and looked down at the water. Other snaps taken by awaiting paparazzi saw Katy get bump deep in the ocean. She was photographed with a friend who rocked a white floral two-piece.

As for Orlando, he appeared to have the time of his life as he prepared to become a dad for the second time. The British star is already dad to 9-year-old Flynn with former wife Miranda Kerr.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor rocked a long sleeved wetsuit top and a pair of swim shorts as he played around on his hydrofoil board during his beach day with his wife-to-be. He also sported a navy bucket hat to shield himself from the beating down sunshine. He later swapped that for a white cowboy hat.

Katy hasn’t shied away from putting her bump on show throughout her pregnancy and even dressed up her changing body in a bunny costume for an adorable photo she shared with her Instagram fans at Easter.