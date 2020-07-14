Naya Rivera Remembered By ‘Glee’ Co-Star Kevin McHale In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Naya Rivera was remembered by her former Glee co-star Kevin McHale in a heartbreaking Instagram post. The actor shared his deep grief over the loss of his longtime friend by posting a lengthy message where he revealed his thoughts about the actress after learning of her death on July 13. Naya’s body was found after a five-day search in the waters of Lake Piru in California, where she and her four-year-old son Josey had rented a boat for a day on the water on July 9. Josey was found unharmed in the water vehicle, but Naya reportedly drowned.
“My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee,” Kevin began his comments. He continued by stating he could not imagine this world without her.
The actor continued by speaking of the irony of learning of Naya’s death on the 7th anniversary of the passing of their Glee co-star Cory Monteith. Kevin revealed the two were in London together when they learned of the passing of their cast mate in 2013. He wrote he was thankful they had one another during that difficult period.
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us – those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.
He also shared that just one week prior to her disappearance, he and Naya — who, by the tone of Kevin’s post, spoke regularly — talked about running away to live in Hawaii. In one of the most heartbreaking parts of the share, he said that his friend was “most peaceful” taking on the role of being a mother to her only son Josey.
Along with his statement, Kevin shared an image of himself with his friend of 11 years. In the black and white photo, Naya had her left arm around the shoulders of her pal. She and Kevin met on the set of Glee, where Naya played Santana and Kevin, the role of Artie. They looked lovingly at one another in the undated photograph.
Fans reacted by showering the actor with love in a series of comments regarding the loss of his former cast mate.
“I met her once (with you!) in Minneapolis after your tour. She was so insanely kind and hysterical to talk to. I thought: ‘She is so so awesome.’ She left a lasting impression with just one encounter — I can only imagine the impression she left on everyone else in her life,” one follower wrote.
“Sending you so much love in these incredibly heartbreaking times,” remarked a second fan.
“Your words and this message are beautiful. I am sending you the biggest hug.. just so so sad,” a third Instagram user penned.