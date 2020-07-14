Naya Rivera Remembered By ‘Glee’ Co-Star Kevin McHale In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Naya Rivera was remembered by her former Glee co-star Kevin McHale in a heartbreaking Instagram post. The actor shared his deep grief over the loss of his longtime friend by posting a lengthy message where he revealed his thoughts about the actress after learning of her death on July 13. Naya’s body was found after a five-day search in the waters of Lake Piru in California, where she and her four-year-old son Josey had rented a boat for a day on the water on July 9. Josey was found unharmed in the water vehicle, but Naya reportedly drowned.

“My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee,” Kevin began his comments. He continued by stating he could not imagine this world without her.

The actor continued by speaking of the irony of learning of Naya’s death on the 7th anniversary of the passing of their Glee co-star Cory Monteith. Kevin revealed the two were in London together when they learned of the passing of their cast mate in 2013. He wrote he was thankful they had one another during that difficult period.

He also shared that just one week prior to her disappearance, he and Naya — who, by the tone of Kevin’s post, spoke regularly — talked about running away to live in Hawaii. In one of the most heartbreaking parts of the share, he said that his friend was “most peaceful” taking on the role of being a mother to her only son Josey.

Along with his statement, Kevin shared an image of himself with his friend of 11 years. In the black and white photo, Naya had her left arm around the shoulders of her pal. She and Kevin met on the set of Glee, where Naya played Santana and Kevin, the role of Artie. They looked lovingly at one another in the undated photograph.

Fans reacted by showering the actor with love in a series of comments regarding the loss of his former cast mate.

“I met her once (with you!) in Minneapolis after your tour. She was so insanely kind and hysterical to talk to. I thought: ‘She is so so awesome.’ She left a lasting impression with just one encounter — I can only imagine the impression she left on everyone else in her life,” one follower wrote.

“Sending you so much love in these incredibly heartbreaking times,” remarked a second fan.

“Your words and this message are beautiful. I am sending you the biggest hug.. just so so sad,” a third Instagram user penned.