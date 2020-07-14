Alessandra Ambrosio Wows Fans In Topless Instagram Update

Alessandra Ambrosio looked the picture of perfect health in her latest social media share. She uploaded a series photos that saw her soaking up some sun in a rather sexy way by posing topless while wearing a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms.

The update consisted of two pictures that captured Alessandra outside while she straddled her bike. Lush greenery was blurred in the background behind her, and warm sunlight gave her an all-over glow.

Both photos caught Alessandra from the front. Her blue and white striped towel served as a flirty top as she wore it around her shoulders. It covered part of her breasts, but still gave her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest. Her bikini bottoms were a shade of deep blue and tied at the sides. They featured small gold ring details on the front, which called attention to her lower abdomen.

In the first photo, Alessandra gave the camera a sultry look. She held one hand up to the side of her face and crossed her other arm across her abdomen, drawing the eye to her cleavage. The image was cropped just below her hips, making it all about her incredibly toned midsection. That being said, the curve of her upper thigh suggested that she stood with one leg propped on a pedal.

The 39-year-old model faced the camera at a slight angle in the second picture as she posed with her hands in front of her. She gazed at the lens with a flirty expression on her face. More of her chest and abdomen were visible in the photo, showing off her tight physique.

Alessandra appeared to be mostly makeup-free in the snap. She wore her hair in a ponytail on the top of her head with a few strands of hair framing her face. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and a bangle bracelet.

Dozens of Alessandra’s followers took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“My jaw just hit the floor. WOW!!!” one admirer commented.

“All i can say is WOW!” echoed a second Instagram user.

“No one more perfect than Alessandra!” a third fan chimed in.

“OMGGGG!!!! This is beyond breathtaking!” gushed a fourth follower.

Alessandra knows how to capture the attention of her online audience — and she apparently does not mind showing off some skin while doing so.

Last month, the Brazilian beauty share a sexy post on Instagram that saw her going braless while wearing an open shirt and a pair of jeans.