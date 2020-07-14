Kellyanne & George Conway’s Daughter Claudia Deletes Social Media Accounts After Criticizing President Trump

Claudia Conway — the teenage daughter of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and her vocally anti-Donald Trump husband, George Conway — is deleting her social media accounts, Insider reported.

In a tweet, the 15-year-old announced that her days on social media are coming to an end.

“My parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet. Apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake! love you all so much. keep fighting,” she wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Claudia, like millions of other teenagers, has — or, had — multiple social media accounts, including TikTok and Twitter. TikTok, for those not familiar, is not unlike YouTube in that it allows users to make and share videos. Popular largely with teenagers and younger people, the platform’s videos are brief, often less than a minute long. Mostly, the videos consist of users dancing, singing, or lip-syncing.

Many of Claudia’s TikTok videos were in the same vein, showing the young lady doing typical teenager things. However, much of her content was specifically and unambiguously anti-Trump.

In one video, which has since been deleted, she said she “loves” Trump, but then said the word “love” should be replaced with the phrase “think that we should extinguish.” In the background was a headline from PinkNews referencing her mother’s boss asking the Supreme Court to allow states to ban same-sex couples from adopting.

In another video, also since deleted, she directly addressed the fact that she is the daughter of one of Trump’s closest advisers. After a reader mentioned it in the comments, she responded directly.

“Believe it or not you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she said.

In a companion Insider report, Claudia admitted that, not unlike other teenagers, she and her mother argue quite a bit.

“We do get into arguments a lot — I’m not going to lie. My mom is my best friend but we do fight all the time over politics, and I’m always shut down by my entire family,” she said.

She also said that she grew up in a “very conservative” family and was only exposed to conservative views, but that she started swinging left when she decided to educate herself and think for herself.

Though Claudia mentioned that both of her parents are making her shut down her social media accounts, it bears noting that her father, George Conway, is also vocally anti-Trump. He famously heads The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans keen on preventing Trump from being re-elected in 2020.

Claudia, for her part, did mention that her dad is on her side when it comes to her anti-Trump views.

“Everyone in my family are Trump supporters except for my Dad and I,” she said.