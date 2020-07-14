Alexa Collins Rocks A Sexy Red Bikini While Posing On The Beach With A Basketball

Alexa Collins is a woman of many talents in addition to her good looks. In an Instagram post shared with fans this morning, the Miami model disclosed she is no stranger to the basketball court and enjoyed playing the game at one time in her life. The 24-year-old shared three sizzling snaps that offered followers a quick demonstration of her skill, posing on the beach with a basketball.

The sun-kissed photos captured Alexa from behind, flaunting her chiseled figure from a mid-profile angle that particularly spotlighted her perky posterior. Two of the shots portrayed her with the ball under her arm, while one pic saw her throwing it up into the air.

The Florida hottie slayed the beach-babe look, rocking a sexy red bikini from her own swimwear line, Poema Swim. The two-piece featured a skimpy racerback top that tied with a thin string draping down her back in a loopy bow. Two other straps crisscrossed over her shoulder blades, calling attention to her supple physique. On her bottom half, Alexa wore a cheeky thong that had no trouble showing off her hip and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut. The item sat low on her waist, emphasizing her hourglass frame.

The swimsuit had a ribbed texture that made it pop in contrast with her smooth, silky skin. The warm color accentuated her all-over glow, which was further enhanced by sunshine illuminating the back of her body.

Alexa paired the smoking-hot look with a chic hairstyle. She pulled up her long, platinum-blond tresses into a twisted updo, leaving some rebel tendrils to frame her face. Her hair looked windswept, adding to her sultry vibe. The model showed her sense of style in the accessories department as well, choosing gold jewelry to go with her outfit. She wore small hoop earrings that posed no hindrance in the sporty activity, opting for a discrete drop-down necklace that dangled in between her shoulder straps.

The gorgeous blonde also paid close attention to her makeup, highlighting her beautiful features with long lashes and what seemed to be glossy pink lipstick. Her eyebrows looked sculpted and her cheeks appeared dusted with skin-toned blush.

The bombshell didn’t hesitate to get sandy for the shoot, as indicated by the fine grains clinging to her buttocks and to the back of her thighs. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken at Fort Lauderdale, and were credited to photographer Brennan Asplen. The blurred background showed a towering basketball hoop, along with a glimpse of the sandy shore and a vast expanse of clear, blue sky.

Although Alexa described her baller game as “rustyyyy” in the comments, followers seemed to disagree.

“Whatchu talkin about?! You swished that shot from deep,” the photographer replied to her comment.

“You continue to live up your name LOL Alex Savage [raising-hands emoji]. They don’t know that you’re a rapper to [sic] LOL,” wrote another Instagrammer.

“March Madness in July!” quipped a third fan, who added a pair of fire and heart emoji.

Compliments were given to her killer curves, as well.

“You been [sic] working on them buns i see you girl,” said one of her devotees, leaving a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

As of this writing, the triple update had been live for one hour and has already amassed more than 7,300 likes and a little shy of 190 comments.