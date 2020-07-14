Pink Slams ‘Selfish’ People Who Refuse To Wear A Mask: ‘It’s Not That Hard’

Pink said she was wearing two masks over her mouth because she's 'not a selfish idiot.'

Pink had a few choice words for anyone who’s refusing to wear a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The “Get This Party Started” singer shared a photo to social media this week of her wearing two masks to be on the extra safe side as she said that she made sure her face was properly covered because she’s “not a selfish idiot.”

Pink posted the picture, which can be seen here via her Instagram account, on July 13. The photo appeared to be a selfie the mom of two snapped in her car and showed her with a white surgical style mask over her mouth, which was underneath a navy cloth mask with an ornate pattern.

In the caption, the star whose real name is Alicia Moore but stylizes her stage name as P!nk, said that she had even doubled up on masks despite being asthmatic.

“I have asthma and I’m wearing TWO masks! I’m breathing fine and I’m not a selfish idiot!” the “Just Like Fire” singer told her 7.8 million followers.

“WEAR A MASK ITS NOT THAT HARD,” she then added in all caps alongside a thumbs up emoji.

Pink — who recently shared another divisive message online in which she called Donald Trump supporters “an insult to humanity, goodness and human rights” — then signed off her post with “happy Monday.”

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

In the photo, she appeared to sit in a car against a leather seat as she showed off super short locks. Pink seemingly ditched the makeup to show off her obvious natural beauty. She also matched her top to her outer facemask, as she sported a navy jacket with stripes across the shoulders.

Fans of the star appeared to be pretty divided about her message in the comments section of her upload. While many praised the mom of two for being so bold and outspoken as she encouraged others to cover their mouths in public, other Instagram users weren’t afraid to share their thoughts on why they had decided not to wear a mask when out in public.

“It’s ok if you want to wear 2 masks. But everybody should decide for themselves what’s better,” one person said.

“From someone in Healthcare…thank you!!! I appreciate your example!” another commented.

Pink has certainly not refrained from sharing her opinion on social media recently, and has taken to Twitter multiple times recently to make her political beliefs known.

Last month, she said that a number of people had unfollowed her after she very publicly slammed President Trump and noted how they told her they would no longer support her.

“It’s insane to me how many people think I will be upset about racists unfolllowing [sic] me. You don’t really even need to announce your exit. You have my blessing. Go. Go now,” she tweeted.