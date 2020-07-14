YouTube Star Gabi DeMartino Poses With Boyfriend In Leopard-Print Burberry Crop Top & Panties

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself with her boyfriend, Collin Vogt.

The 25-year-old stunned in a leopard-print crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. The item of clothing had Burberry’s written name across the bottom in black capital letters and was paired with black panties from the same brand. DeMartino opted for no socks and completed the outfit with sliders. She accessorized with numerous necklaces and bracelets. DeMartino styled her wavy brunette hair up in a ponytail but left the front to frame out her face. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

Vogt rocked a pair of Burberry shorts that featured Burberry’s iconic check print all over. He went topless for the occasion and accessorized with aviator sunglasses placed on his head. Vogt completed his outfit with white slip-on shoes.

In the photo, the couple posed in front of what looked to be their house. They both wrapped each other’s arms around their waists and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile. Vogt placed his right hand in his shorts pocket while DeMartino left her other arm to rest beside her.

For her caption, the video content creator — who has more than 3.2 million subscribers — referred to her boyfriend as her “boujie baby.”

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 410 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“The matching Burberry is everything,” one user wrote.

“This is the best thing ever, both of you in Burberry omg. This is what we like to see,” another person shared.

“This is what it would look like if Romeo and Juliet shopped designer,” remarked a third fan.

“BEST COUPLE EVER!! OMG SOO CUTEEEE!!” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters, adding numerous love-heart emoji.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white swimsuit top that had thin straps and was covered in a sheer material. DeMartino completed her ensemble with white bottoms that also featured a matching sheer skirt over the top. She sported her long blond-and-brunette hair down and accessorized herself with numerous rings, a bracelet, and a necklace. For the upload, DeMartino was photographed from the thighs-up in front of a pool.