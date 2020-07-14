Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Tight Red Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy snap taken outside on a balcony area. Abby didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where she was, but she perched atop a textured cream-colored rug that was tossed over a tiled balcony. Several pieces of patio furniture were visible in the background, and the balcony had a glass railing, which provided an unobstructed view of the scenery around her. The sun shone down on Abby’s features, illuminating the gorgeous shot.

The ensemble Abby wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she frequently wears on her Instagram page. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of her post. Abby flaunted her curvaceous figure in a bold red bodysuit that was so tight it almost looked painted on.

The bodysuit had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, with some text across the chest that drew even more attention to her ample assets. Long sleeves covered her toned arms, and the red fabric clung to her flat stomach. The bodysuit featured high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, elongating her legs and leaving her toned thighs exposed.

Abby added several accessories to complete the look, with the biggest statement piece being her footwear. She paired the vibrant red bodysuit with thigh-high black lace-up boots. The boots had a rounded toe and chunky heel, and ended just a few inches above her knees. They added a seriously sexy vibe to her already sultry ensemble.

She also layered on a few pieces of jewelry, including several delicate necklaces that drew more attention to her cleavage. She had a bracelet on each wrist as well as a few rings, adding a touch of sparkle to her outfit.

Abby’s blond locks tumbled down in tousled waves, and she braced herself on one hand while the other hand held her cell phone and snapped the selfie.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 17,700 likes within four hours. It also received 494 comments from Abby’s eager fans.

“Honestly you just amaze me everyday Unbelievable how gorgeous you are,” one follower wrote.

“This look is epic,” another added, loving Abby’s style.

“Absolutely stunning Abby,” a third fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared a snap in which she rocked a more athletic ensemble. She flaunted her sculpted figure in a figure-hugging jumpsuit that accentuated her pert posterior and curvaceous physique. The jumpsuit featured strappy details on the back that exposed some serious skin, and Abby had her blond locks pulled up in a high ponytail as she was ready to get her sweat on.