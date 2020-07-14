Myles Garrett Called ‘Unstoppable,’ And ‘First Ballot’ Hall Of Famer By One NFL Coach

Myles Garrett has “first-ballot” Hall of Fame potential, according to at least one NFL assistant coach. Rob Goldberg of Bleacher Report wrote on Monday that a poll conducted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN showed that the Cleveland Browns defensive end was ranked as the fifth-best pass rusher in the entire league. The coach who talked to Fowler said that when it’s going well for Garrett early, he’s an unstoppable force on the football field.

Fowler also reported that among the NFL executives he talked to, several said the Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack has better pass rushing abilities. Goldberg pointed out that the comment about it “going well” early is critical for the young defender.

The 2017 number one overall pick in the NFL draft has amassed 30.5 sacks in just 37 games played. Garrett has notched at least two sacks in a game seven times throughout his career.

The problem, as Goldberg pointed out, is that Garrett can “disappear” in a game from time to time. This means that his presence isn’t felt, and he doesn’t have much of an impact on the way the opposing offense can operate. Garrett had four games in 2019, where he didn’t record a single sack.

The writer also pointed out that even when Garrett doesn’t get to the quarterback, he can still have an impact. He finished the 2018 season with 48 quarterback pressures. That number was sixth in the NFL for the season.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Goldberg pointed out that while there is a consensus on just how talented the Browns’ defender is, there is also a consensus on the most significant concern over his impact. Garrett has a problem staying healthy and staying on the field. Sometimes, injuries directly keep him off the field. Other times, it is his temper, such as when he lost it and hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with Rudolph’s helmet.

Garrett appeared in just 11 games in his rookie season thanks to injuries. He still racked up 31 tackles and seven sacks in 2017.

He managed to stay healthy and on the field in 2018 and finished his second season with the Browns with 44 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

In 2019, he managed to stay healthy but got into an end-of-game fight with Rudolph in week 10. He was suspended for the rest of the season, ending what a year where it appeared he was going to post career-best numbers. Through the first 10 games of the season, Garrett had 29 total tackles and 10 sacks, meaning he was averaging a sack per contest for the Browns.