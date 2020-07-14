Valentina Lequeux Trains Glutes In Red Thong Bathing Suit

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux posted a new workout video to her Instagram page on Monday, July 13, in which she performed a glute HIIT circuit at the beach.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a red, one-piece bathing suit with long sleeves and a thong, which showed off Valentina’s sculpted booty. The suit featured small cut outs along the arms, shoulders, and sides that teased the model’s skin while the tight-fitting material contoured to her sculpted upper body. A zipper extending from the collar of the suit to Valentina’s belly button was left open at the chest.

Valentina chose to forgo shoes for the workout and wore her shoulder-length brunette waves loose around her head. Her hair appeared slightly damp as if she had recently gone for a dip in the water. The model completed the look with a pair of sunglasses.

The beachside HIIT circuit featured eight exercises. Valentina used a long, yellow band and a leopard-print white band for added resistance in several of the exercises. She also incorporated a large, white rock into the workout that she found on the beach. The exercises were split into three categories: the first three made up the warm-up, the second three the hypertrophy, and the last three the HIIT portion.

The warm-up consisted of donkey kickbacks, side-to-side fire hydrants, and standing abductions with squats. All three moves required the use of one of the resistance bands. During the hypertrophy section, Valentina performed a staggered squat to hip hinge, a staggered deadlift to lunge, and reverse lunges with overhead weight. These three exercises incorporated the large rock.

The final two exercises in the workout made up the HIIT portion and included kickbacks to burpees to squat and lunges, and kneeling squats to jumps. Valentina instructed her trainees to complete 45 seconds of each move with a one-minute rest following completion. They should then repeat the HIIT exercises for three to four more rounds.

In the caption of the post, Valentina advised her followers to go heavy and get the most out of the glutes workout. She added that the workout was intense and recommended that her followers get enough fuel and take proper precautions to avoid injury.

The workout earned nearly 30,000 likes and more than 250 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“My FAV fittie to follow, perfect in every way,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.

“This looks awesome and super challenging! I like these posts,” another follower commented.