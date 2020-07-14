Valentina Lequeux Trains Glutes In Red Thong Bathing Suit

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux posted a new workout video to her Instagram page on Monday, July 13, in which she performed a glute HIIT circuit at the beach.
For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a red, one-piece bathing suit with long sleeves and a thong, which showed off Valentina’s sculpted booty. The suit featured small cut outs along the arms, shoulders, and sides that teased the model’s skin while the tight-fitting material contoured to her sculpted upper body. A zipper extending from the collar of the suit to Valentina’s belly button was left open at the chest.
Valentina chose to forgo shoes for the workout and wore her shoulder-length brunette waves loose around her head. Her hair appeared slightly damp as if she had recently gone for a dip in the water. The model completed the look with a pair of sunglasses.
The beachside HIIT circuit featured eight exercises. Valentina used a long, yellow band and a leopard-print white band for added resistance in several of the exercises. She also incorporated a large, white rock into the workout that she found on the beach. The exercises were split into three categories: the first three made up the warm-up, the second three the hypertrophy, and the last three the HIIT portion.
View this post on Instagram
???? GLUTES HIIT ???? Who’s in the mood for another giveaway? I was thinking of doing another one but I’m not sure if you’re annoyed of these post? ???? Ok, this workout was INTENSE but I was so nice to spend the morning @ the beach, I highly suggest you guys go out in nature if it’s possible, of course take the proper precautions! And make sure you guys get enough fuel for this one ???? bc it’s no joke. Also, check my stories for the delicious pasta @estefaniapzia made me (seriously it tasted right out of Positano) sos la maasssss chiquis ???? ¿Quién tiene ganas de otro sorteo? Estaba pensando en hacer otro, pero no estoy segura si están medio cansad@s de esos posts. ???? Ok, este entrenamiento fue INTENSO, pero fue muy chevere pasar la mañana en la playa, les sugiero que salgan a hacer este si es posible, ¡por supuesto, tomen las precauciones adecuadas! Y asegúrese de que tengan suficiente energía para este ???? xq, no es un chiste. También denle un ojo a mis historias para ver la deliciosa pasta que @estefaniapzia me hizo (en serio, sabía directamente de Positano) sos la maasssss chiquis ???? Here’s the full routine/rutina completa: First three exercises are to warm up/pre-exhaust the glutes then we move to hypertrophy and finishing with the aerobic exercises. This is a very COMPLETE routine, and I do advise to go heavy on the moves as possible. Go get it! Warm up/pre-exhaustion; perform the following moves one after the other for 4 rounds with only 30 sec rest after each round 1️⃣Donkey kick back 15 reps each legs 2️⃣Side to side fire hydrants 8 reps each leg 3️⃣Standing abduction to squat 12 reps each leg Hypertrophy: 4️⃣Staggered squat to hip hinge 15 reps for 3 rounds 5️⃣Staggered deadlift to lunges 12 reps each leg 6️⃣Reverse lunges with overhead weight 12 reps each leg HIIT Portion: 7️⃣Kickback to burpee to squat & lunge; 45 sec 10 sec off 8️⃣Kneeling squat to jumps; 45 sec 1 min rest then repeat for 3-4 more rounds Swimsuit???? @gigicbikinis
The warm-up consisted of donkey kickbacks, side-to-side fire hydrants, and standing abductions with squats. All three moves required the use of one of the resistance bands. During the hypertrophy section, Valentina performed a staggered squat to hip hinge, a staggered deadlift to lunge, and reverse lunges with overhead weight. These three exercises incorporated the large rock.
The final two exercises in the workout made up the HIIT portion and included kickbacks to burpees to squat and lunges, and kneeling squats to jumps. Valentina instructed her trainees to complete 45 seconds of each move with a one-minute rest following completion. They should then repeat the HIIT exercises for three to four more rounds.
In the caption of the post, Valentina advised her followers to go heavy and get the most out of the glutes workout. She added that the workout was intense and recommended that her followers get enough fuel and take proper precautions to avoid injury.
The workout earned nearly 30,000 likes and more than 250 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.
“My FAV fittie to follow, perfect in every way,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.
“This looks awesome and super challenging! I like these posts,” another follower commented.