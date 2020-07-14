‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Returns Next Week & New Shocking Spoilers: Steffy’s Accident, Flo Kidnapped & Chained

The Bold and the Beautiful is back! The sudser, which was the first American TV show to return to production in June, will be back on the air with new episodes from next week, per TV Line. Of course, this means that CBS will no longer the air classic episodes that viewers have been watching since late April.

What Date Will B&B Return?

The sudser will air its first brand-new episode on Monday, June 20. The Bold and the Beautiful will pick up from the previous storylines and continues the drama. Fans have been hungry for new episodes because the soap opera ended on several cliffhangers, leaving them with many burning questions.

However, the two shows that will air on Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 23, were actually filmed pre-shutdown, according to the network. Monday, July 20, Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, were the first episodes shot post-lockdown and were filmed with the new coronavirus protocols in place.

Will B&B Include COVID-19 In Upcoming Storylines?

The New York Post reported that The Bold and the Beautiful executive producer, Bradley Bell, said that they would eventually “mention the pandemic but not to dive into the full story.”

Bell felt that the sudser provided its audience with fantasy and escapism and that they would stick to their tried-and-tested formula.

In fact, their upcoming episodes promise to deliver some nail-biting action.

Sean Smith / CBS

Flo Kidnapped & Tied To A Radiator

The last time B&B audiences saw Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) she had been knocked out cold by Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz). She and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) then dragged Flo to Penny’s car before Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) arrived home.

Next week’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers point to Flo’s kidnapping. She will be tied to a radiator in Sally’s apartment.

However, Flo will be able to send Wyatt a text message alerting him of her whereabouts. It won’t be long before he comes to her rescue.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Bill Pleads With Katie

Bill wants another chance with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Next week he will plead for another chance.

Dollar Bill will accept any consequence for kissing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) except losing Katie and their family.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Steffy’s Motorbike Accident

Steffy’s new man will also debut next week. Unfortunately, Steffy’s accident will be the catalyst for his arrival.

On Wednesday, July 22, Steffy will go for a ride on her motorcycle. However, she and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be involved in a collision. Bill will call for help and Steffy will be rushed to the hospital.

Tanner Novlan will debut as Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan, Steffy’s doctor.