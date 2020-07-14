Tarsha Whitmore Lies In Bed In A Slinky, Cleavage-Baring Mini Dress

Tarsha Whitmore had a treat for her Instagram followers this morning, sharing a tantalizing photo of herself in bed. In the upload, the 19-year-old model was sprawled over a fluffy white cover, lounging on her side in a seductive pose that highlighted her round hip and narrow waist. Despite the casual, homey backdrop, the gorgeous blonde looked party-ready in a slinky mini dress that bared her cleavage in addition to flaunting her hourglass curves.

The outfit was from the brand, Oh Polly, which Tarsha made sure to credit in her caption. The strappy number included chic underwire cups that flattered her perky chest, as well as a short hemline to show off her thigh. A pair of vertical stripes ran along the front of the dress, underlining her trim physique. The detail called further attention to the figure-hugging design, as the item fit so tightly it almost looked ruched across the midriff and lower body. The look was complete with thin spaghetti straps that beautifully framed her décolletage area.

The micro-dress was a cream color that complemented the model’s darker-toned skin, accentuating her bronzed tan. Tarsha matched her makeup to the palette of her attire, rocking a glossy dark-nude lipstick that made her lips appear even fuller. Her glam look also seemed to incorporate voluminous lashes and highlighter in the corners of her eyes. Her forehead and cheeks looked expertly contoured, and appeared dusted with earth-toned blush.

The Australian beauty opted to go sans jewelry for the shot, only accessorizing with a discrete, pale-pink manicure. She showed off her nails as she leaned on one elbow, stretching out her fingers on the bedspread. Her knee was bent at an almost identical angle, allowing her body to be framed in between her hand and thigh. She wore her hair with a mid-part, pulling her long, golden tresses into a sleek updo. Two rebel tendrils brushed over her temples, in almost perfect symmetry with the stripes on her dress.

Tarsha penned a cheeky caption for her photo, adding a sparkles emoji to reflect the glamorous vibe of her look. The upload reeled in a flurry of compliments from her followers, who seemed genuinely entranced with her beauty.

“Holy smokes I love this,” wrote one person, who left two heart-eyes emoji for the Aussie bombshell.

“You’re literally perfect,” gushed a second fan, ending their post in a similar way.

“You are stunning,” read a third message, trailed by a fire and two-hearts emoji.

“So pretty [fire emoji] found you on YouTube and been binge watching your videos lately,” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer.

As of this writing, the sultry bedroom snap has been live for two hours and has already amassed more than 10,700 likes and 117 comments.