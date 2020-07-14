WWE Rumors: Long-Absent NXT Superstar Might Have Teased ‘Raw’ Debut In Latest Twitter Post

Just one day after reports suggested that she might have been quietly called up from NXT and placed on the sidelines for several months since then, Vanessa Borne took to social media on Monday, seemingly hinting at the brand she may be representing once she makes her WWE main roster debut.

On Monday night, Borne tweeted a photo that appeared to tease her imminent Monday Night Raw debut, wearing what looked like a red top to signify the color associated with the brand. Her succinct caption, meanwhile, seemed to further suggest the possibility that she will soon be competing on Monday nights, as she directly referred to the hue of her outfit.

I know you like me in red.. XoXo❤️V pic.twitter.com/cJlYTF6ORy — VANESSA BORNE (@VanessaBorneWWE) July 13, 2020

On Sunday, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported in a members’ only article that Borne was called up to the main roster early this year but had not been used on either Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. As further cited by Wrestling Inc., the 32-year-old had reportedly moved out of Florida while waiting for her main roster debut but would be flying back so she could “stay involved with WWE.” The outlet also noted that the apparent call-up could explain why Borne hadn’t been used on NXT programming in recent months.

Although it’s unclear what WWE may have in store for Borne on the main roster, Sapp noted that the former Mae Young Classic competitor’s situation appears to be similar to that of Riddick Moss, who signed a new contract with the promotion and was called up from NXT to the main roster soon after.

Separately, WrestlingNews.co speculated that it’s possible Borne could make her Monday Night Raw debut on the episode immediately following Sunday’s The Horror Show At Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The publication opined that next week would be an ideal time for her to make her first main roster appearance, as that would be when WWE would start building up hype for SummerSlam in August.

Borne isn’t the only NXT superstar who has been linked to an imminent main debut in recent weeks but has not been used on any of WWE’s brands for a lengthy period of time. Toward the end of May, it was reported that Dominik Dijakovic would be next in line after Matt Riddle to get a call-up from the black-and-gold brand to the main roster. As of this writing, he has yet to wrestle on Monday Night Raw as previously rumored, and there have been no further updates on the status of his rumored promotion.