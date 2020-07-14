Adam Levine Pays Tribute To His ‘First Pretend Kiss’ Kelly Preston

The former 'The Voice' coach shared his connection to the late actress fans may have forgotten.

Former The Voice coach and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine took to social media this week to pay tribute to his “first pretend kiss,” Kelly Preston. The star reminded fans of his connection to the stunning actress and model that they may have forgotten about after it was confirmed on July 13 that she had passed away aged 57 following a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

The post, which can be seen here, was shared to the star’s Instagram account shortly after Kelly’s passing was announced. Adam shared a few heartfelt words and remind fans that he and Kelly actually locked lips on screen several years ago when they starred alongside one another in the music video for Maroon 5’s third single, “She Will Be Loved.”

The star shared a screenshot from the music video, which was shot 16 years ago in 2004, that showed the duo as they gazed into one another’s eyes.

“My first pretend kiss…We will miss you Kelly,” Adam captioned the post.

“You’ll always hold a special place in my heart,” he added.

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer and the Cat In The Hat actress played love interests with a complicated relationship in the video.

In it, Adam dated the daughter of Kelly’s character, played by Corinne Carrey. However, Adam and Kelly were also entangled in a secret relationship behind Corrine and Kelly’s abusive husband’s back.

The video has been viewed more than 553 million times on Maroon 5’s official Vevo YouTube page and ends with Adam and Kelly embracing by a water fountain where they’re about to be confronted by Corinne after they shared a steamy kiss in a flashback scene.

A number of fans took to the comments section of Adam’s heartfelt post to share their own tributes to and memories of the late actress, who was the wife of John Travolta with whom she shared three children.

“I remember. That song meant so much to me and I thought she was incredibly beautiful,” one fan commented.

“OMG. I never knew it was her. Rest In Peace Kelly. That was my favorite video from Maroon 5,” another said.

“Wow looks so beautiful in the video. Beautiful song and video. A true fighter until the end. It shows as a celebrity you don’t have to show the world everything about you. Even though you are sick keep fighting. Kelly Preston was a fighter until the end,” a third comment read.

Adam’s tribute to Kelly has so far received over 620,000 likes.

John Travolta confirmed his wife’s passing in a heartbreaking post on his Instagram account in which he told fans that she had “fought a courageous fight” against cancer for the past two years.