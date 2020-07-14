‘One Piece’ Episode 932 Spoilers, Recap: Sanji Demonstrates Stealth Black’s Power Against Hawkins And X Drake

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Dead or Alive! Queen’s Sumo Inferno!,” featured the clash between Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji and Drake Pirates captain X Drake and Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins, who are both serving under Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. The fight didn’t last long as Sanji decided to escape with Nami, Nico Robin, and Shinobu. However, it gave fans a glimpse of Sanji’s newly-acquired power, the Germa 66 Raid Suit No. 3 Stealth Black.

One Piece Episode 932 started with Nami, Robin, and Shinobu relaxing in a bathhouse at the Flower Capital. While they were having a conversation about the former yakuza boss in the Land of Wano, Hyogoro of the Flower, the Beast Pirates soldiers led by Hawkins raided the bathhouse. Nami, Robin, and Shinobu started to panic, thinking that they were the main target of Hawkins’ group.

However, it turned out the Hawkins and the Beast Pirates really went to the bathhouse to capture all the samurai with crescent moon tattoos on their ankle. Nami and her friends tried to act as normal citizens of the Land of Wano, but it didn’t take long before Hawkins recognized her face. Luckily, before Hawkins went after them, Sanji appeared to save Nami, Robin, and Shinobu.

One Piece Episode 932 featured Sanji wearing the Germa 66 Raid Suit No. 3 Stealth Black. Upon seeing Soba Mask, Hawkins immediately called X Drake, who was outside the bathhouse with his men. Hawkins and X Drake were both shocked after realizing that one of the antagonists in the famous fiction book in North Blue was in front of them.

X Drake couldn’t move at first, thinking that he was just dreaming that he saw a man wearing the Germa 66 Raid Suit. However, after a few seconds, X Drake came to his senses and helped Hawkins in fighting Soba Mask. X Drake has a reason to capture Soba Mask since Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague ordered him to go after the man who beat Kyoshiro’s subordinates at the Flower Capital.

However, defeating Sanji wasn’t an easy task for Hawkins and X Drake. In One Piece Episode 932, Sanji demonstrated the power of the Germa 66 Raid Suit No. 3 Stealth Black while fighting Hawkins and X Drake. With his new costume, Sanji showcased a tremendous increase in speed and battle power, and he’s also capable of floating in the air.

Unfortunately for fans who wanted to see more of Sanji’s new power, the Straw Hat Pirates’ cook decided that it was best for him not to prolong the fight. With his ability to fly, Sanji carried Nami, Robin, and Shinobu and told them that he would bring them back to their headquarters. The Straw Hat Pirates’ alliance is currently facing a huge dilemma as the enemies learned about their ongoing recruitment and some confidential information about their plan to take down Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido.