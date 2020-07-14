Tamera Mowry-Housley Allegedly ‘Had Enough’ At ‘The Real’ Before Announcing Departure

Tamera has announced she's leaving the talk show.

Tamera Mowry-Housley had allegedly “had enough” at the daytime talk show The Real after seven years and six seasons sitting alongside Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon. That’s according to a new report from The Daily Mail, which was published shortly before Tamera herself confirmed the news of her departure on social media.

Just before the mom of two posted a statement to Instagram that confirmed she was leaving her position as a co-host on the talk show, an insider alleged to the site that it was very much her decision to walk away.

“She’d had enough,” the source claimed, “she felt like the time was right to move on.”

The insider didn’t offer any further insight into Tamera’s decision to say goodbye to the series, which debuted back in 2013, though she appeared to suggest in her statement that she wanted to spend more time with her family and work on other projects. The former Sister, Sister actress, who’s twin sister to Tia Mowry-Hardrict, is mom to 7-year-old Aden and 5-year-old Ariah.

In her Instagram message, Tamera explained that The Real had been her “home and heart” for the past seven years, while she also appeared to rubbish any speculation that drama with her co-stars, who she’s made no secret of her close friendship with, could have led to her departure.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” Tamera continued, as she noted that she was “so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished.”

“To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters forever,” she continued, adding that she’ll continue to “root” for Loni, Adrienne, and Jeannie as the show continues on without her. The series has already been renewed for two more seasons.

She then added that she was looking “forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Tamera also shared that she had been forced to confirm the news earlier than she would have liked to, seemingly in response to The Daily Mail breaking the story.

She noted that she didn’t want to address things that day, as it was confirmed only hours earlier that her friend and former Glee star Naya Rivera had been confirmed dead after her body was recovered from a lake in California where she’s believed to have drowned.

Tamera’s departure from The Real came only a month and a half after Amanda Seales announced that she was leaving the panel only six months after she became an official co-host. Amanda took on the seat left vacant by Tamar Braxton after she was infamously fired from the show back in 2016.