‘One Piece’ Episode 932 Spoilers, Recap: Luffy Unleashes Conqueror’s Haki In Front Of Queen

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Dead or Alive! Queen’s Sumo Inferno!,” featured the start of the Sumo Inferno Tournament at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon wherein Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Old Man Hyo were given the opportunity to fight for their lives. In just the first round of the tournament, Luffy already decided to showcase one of his most powerful abilities to Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague by beating multiple opponents using Conqueror’s Haki.

Before the Sumo Inferno Tournament began, everyone at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon expected Luffy and Old Man Hyo to die. Queen might have allowed them to fight for their lives instead of killing them in an instant, but the prisoners seemed to know that the Beast Pirates All-Star doesn’t really have the intention of letting Luffy and Old Man Hyo leave the Prisoner’s Mine alive. While Luffy and Old Man Hyo would be needing to fight using their bare hands, their opponents were free to use any type of weapons.

However, Luffy doesn’t seem to have any problem with the rules of the Sumo Inferno Tournament. Instead of being worried about their current situation, Luffy looked thrilled and was very optimistic that he could beat every enemy that would enter the ring. When a group of Beast Pirates charged at him and Old Man Hyo, Luffy quickly defeated them even without touching them.

One Piece Episode 932 featured the reactions of the people at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon to Luffy’s Conqueror’s Haki. All of them, excluding Queen, were shocked by the power that Luffy possessed. Luffy told Old Man Hyo that after his Seastone handcuffs were removed, he felt lighter and stronger. Now that his power is back and he could finally use his devil fruit ability, it remains a big question mark if anyone at the Prisoner’s Mine, aside from Queen, could match Luffy in terms of battle power.

Luffy was aware that their lives were at stake at the Sumo Inferno Tournament, but he has a better reason for joining the competition. Luffy was planning to use all his opponents as his training partners to help him further improve his Haki which he badly needed to beat Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido in their second faceoff.

One Piece Episode 932 also revealed the real identity of Luffy’s friend, Old Man Hyo. Old Man Hyo may be initially introduced as an old and weak prisoner, but he turned out to be a prominent personality in the Land of Wano. As Shinobu revealed, Old Man Hyo, who is popularly known as Hyogoro of the Flower, was the most influential man behind the scenes in the Land of Wano 20 years ago, and the great boss who had complete control over the Flower Capital underworld. He was trusted by the bosses of the other five regions. He was also a real chivalrous yakuza who had both power and magnetism.