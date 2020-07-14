Ashley Roberts & Amanda Holden Both Rock Tiny Shorts At Work: ‘Delivering The Lewks First Class’

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself at work with Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden. The duo are both presenters on Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the U.K. alongside Jamie Theakston and have continued to entertain the nation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts stunned in a red blazer jacket with a white top underneath. She paired the ensemble with matching red shorts that fell above her upper-thigh. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker completed the outfit with lace-up white sneakers that featured a chunky sole. Roberts tied her blond hair up in a bun and accessorized with small earrings. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

Holden sported a cream blazer jacket with a white top underneath. She rocked matching tiny shorts and opted for ankle boots. The TV personality looked to have decorated her nails with red polish and styled her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down for the occasion. Holden accessorized herself with a necklace and a gold watch and looked to have also applied a full face of makeup that included black eyeliner, mascara, lipstick.

In the photo, the pair posed by Royal Mail bags that were hung on a red trolley in the middle of the office. Roberts rested her right elbow on top of the trolley and touched the side of her face. She also placed her foot on the corner of the bottom and raised her other hand to her hip. The 38-year-old looked directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the tags, she created the fashion brand Reiss for her matching red ensemble and Superga for the sneakers.

Holden was captured on the opposite side to Roberts with one hand on her hip and the other beside her. The 49-year-old stared at the camera with a subtle smile.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 8,000 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Two absolute fashion icons,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Double trouble. But very beautiful xx,” another person shared.

“You would look fab even if you wore a trash bag,” remarked a third fan.

“Outfit goals. Both of you,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on Holden’s Instagram account, she uploaded a Boomerang of the duo posting letters in the bags, which can be viewed here.