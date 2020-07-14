Nina Serebrova Flaunts Long Legs In A Slinky Red Mini Skirt & High Heels

The Instagram update comes after Nina spent the weekend in the hospital due to coronavirus.

Nina Serebrova’s latest Instagram upload saw the Russian beauty showcasing a familiar outfit from a different perspective. The Bang Energy elite model took to her page on Monday to share two new sizzling photos that captured her in a slinky red ensemble from Fashion Nova — a glossy mini skirt and lace bra that perfectly showed off her hourglass curves. Nina flaunted her enviable figure from behind, displaying her chiseled pins in addition to her perky posterior. The model was perched on stiletto heels that highlighted her toned legs as well as adding height to her 5-foot-7-inch frame.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in the swanky Miami Design District. In the shots, Nina could be seen standing in an outdoor alcove in front of a massive set of windows sporting tall white bars. The light-toned background kept the focus on her red-hot attire, making the outfit pop.

The Instagram star — who will be turning 34 years old in just two days, on July 16 — gave off sultry vibes as she glanced over her shoulder. She posed with her legs slightly parted, showing off her fit, muscular calves. The thigh-skimming skirt clung to her rear end, emphasizing her curvaceous physique. A hint of her bare midriff was visible in between the high-rise waistline and the skimpy top, which exposed a good glimpse of sideboob thanks to its deep-cut design.

Nina accessorized with Perspex heels sporting cream soles. Her shoes matched the beige purse she was carrying, which was ornate with a red heart and the word “Love” written across the front. The model wore her lavish, brunette tresses parted on the side, letting them cascade down her back. She attempted to brush her hair over the shoulder in the second photo, which captured the bouncy motion of her locks.

The upload stirred a lot of reaction from her admirers, who clicked the like button more than 28,300 times and left 330 messages under her post. Fellow models flocked to the comments section to compliment the sexy look.

“You are amazing,” wrote fitness sensation Katelyn Runck.

“Damnnn,” chimed in Peruvian beauty Paula Manzanal, who also left three fire emoji in a separate message.

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse also noticed the hot look, commenting three red hearts that appeared to mirror the color of Nina’s outfit.

“Flawless,” remarked Mexican model Ana Paula Saenz, adding a heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nina showcased a frontal view of the head-turning outfit in a pair of photos shared on June 23. The post offered a detailed look at the lace bra, treating fans to an eyeful of cleavage.

In her caption, Nina pointed out that the new pics were, in fact, taken a while ago, possibly at the same time as the older ones. The model went on to explain that she has been too sick to shoot new content, telling followers she spent the weekend in the hospital after contracting coronavirus. She also uploaded several Instagram Stories detailing the experience, wherein she answered fan questions about her symptoms.

Followers showed empathy and concern for her health, wishing her a speedy recovery in the comments.

“Sorry you got the virus. I was worried about you going out so much after lockdown,” said one person.

Fellow Bang Energy model Dasha Mart penned her message in Russian, with a Google translation revealing she missed her colleague and wished her to get well soon.

Nina replied to many of the messages, expressing gratitude to her friends and fans.

“Thanks for your love and support,” she wrote, sending followers her love via emoji.