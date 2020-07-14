Madison Beer Looks Glammed-Up In Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans For Latest Outfit Post

Madison Beer recently took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer regularly shares pics of her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Home With You” hitmaker — who recently wore blue tie-dye — stunned in a white crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. The sleeveless garment was paired with high-waisted light blue jeans and white lace-up sneakers. Beer accessorized with a necklace, rings, a gold watch, and black sunglasses, which she placed on top of her hair. The 21-year-old sported light brunette hair with blond highlights. She styled her straight long locks down with a middle part and kept her nails short. For her makeup application, Beer appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

She treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Beer was captured indoors by white walls and a large staircase. The entertainer was snapped from head to toe with both arms beside her. She raised one leg and rested her foot on tiptoes. The Louder Than Words actress stared directly at the camera lens and sported a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Beer was snapped slightly further back. She parted her legs and struck a similar facial expression.

Beer kept her caption simple and put some sparkly symbols. However, that didn’t seem to bother her fans.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 2 million likes and over 10,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 19.7 million followers.

“What is it like being the prettiest girl in the whole world,” one user wrote.

“The most beautiful face and heart,” another person shared.

“My girl is serving and thriving. I’m here for it,” remarked a third fan.

“Can I be as perfect as you please,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Beer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short-sleeved black top that featured Fendi’s iconic print all over. Beer completed the outfit with matching shorts that fell above her upper thigh and displayed her tanned legs. She wore her dark hair in a high ponytail and was seemingly sporting short manicured nails with French tips. Beer accessorized with a creamy white bag underneath her shoulder and a number of jewelry that included bracelets, rings, a gold watch, a necklace, and small earrings.