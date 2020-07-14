Laura Amy Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Snakeskin-Print Bikini

It may be winter in Australia, but Laura Amy is ready for summer. The fitness and lingerie model slayed the bikini look in a sizzling new photo shared to Instagram last night, stunning followers with her fierce physique and killer curves. The 28-year-old opted for a skimpy two-piece set from the brand, Fashion Nova — a triangle string design in a sexy snakeskin print that flaunted all of her voluptuous assets. S

The half-body shot appeared to be taken in selfie mode and saw Laura posing in her bedroom. She sat on the edge of her bed with her legs closed and seemed to be holding one hand on her thigh, slightly leaning towards the camera as she cocked her shoulder. Her eyes longingly fixed the lens, giving off seductive vibes that were matched by her provocatively pursed lips.

The bikini did a fantastic job at showcasing her bombshell figure, highlighting her waist, hips, and chest. The top seemed to be a halterneck style and featured small, ruched cups that were spaced wide apart exposing her deep cleavage. In addition to the plunging neckline, the deep-cut sides teased even more of her buxom curves. The revealing design was mirrored by the itty-bitty bottoms, which boasted an incredible high cut and a scooped waistline that bared her tummy.

The swimsuit sported an earth-toned palette that incorporated mahogany and ecru hues intertwined with black tendrils. The color scheme accentuated Laura’s bronzed tan, while also complementing her raven tresses. The model added some bling to her attire with her signature gold bangle bracelet. A matching necklace adorned her décolletage, sporting an L-shaped pendant that nearly descended into her cleavage.

As usual, the Aussie smokeshow paired her outfit with a chic glam, emphasizing her already beautiful features with voluminous lashes and what appeared to be a glossy pink-nude lipstick. The makeup application also seemed to include sculpted eyebrows, highlighter on her cheeks, and a discrete blush. The brunette pulled back her hair into a sleek updo. Her brown highlights — which Laura debuted on Instagram last month in another bikini post — framed her face, brushing over one shoulder and grazing her bosom.

The model made sure to credit Fashion Nova for the animal-print swimwear in her caption, adding a playful touch with an emoji of a coiled snake. As expected, the upload didn’t fail to capture fans’ attention, reeling in more than 14,200 likes and a little shy of 400 messages overnight.

Fellow models flocked to the comments section to compliment Laura for her eye-popping look.

“Hot AF,” wrote Aussie hottie Abby Dowse, leaving a black heart at the end of her post.

“Stunning,” remarked Canadian beauty Valerie Cossette, in a message prefaced by a two-hearts emoji.

Russian model Nina Serebrova also noticed the smoking-hot look, chiming in with three hearts.

Laura’s less famous followers had plenty to say about the steamy post, as well.

“That’s a body to admire,” penned one Instagrammer, who added a fire emoji.

“You are absolutely breathtakingly beautiful,” read another comment, trailed by a string of hearts.

Laura frequently collaborates with Fashion Nova, often showcasing the label’s swimwear on her page. The stunner recently rocked the snakeskin-print look in a bedroom snap shared last week, wherein she modeled a pink bikini, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time. That post has been liked more than 21,500 times since it was shared.