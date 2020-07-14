Madison Woolley Flaunts Derriere In Thong Swimsuit

Madison Woolley tantalized her Instagram followers on Monday, July 13, with a sultry snapshot of herself flaunting her pert posterior. The newest share featured the Australian model wearing a skimpy swimsuit that showcased her enviable assets.

The snapshot showed Madison basking in the sun, enjoying the warm weather in Sydney. She lay on her stomach on a striped white-and-blue towel with her arms stretched and knees bent. She gazed at the camera in front of her with a sultry expression. The angle displayed a nice look at her pert derrière, which delighted many fans. The bright sunlight that enveloped her body made her flawlessly bronzed skin glow.

In the post, Madison rocked a sexy one-piece. The front side of the swimwear wasn’t so visible in the shot due to her position. From what was visible, the monokini boasted two cut-outs in the front along her midsection, showing a glimpse of her taut tummy. It also seemed to a deep neckline, and the strapless design highlighted her slim arms.

The backside of the garment had a thong design and appeared to have high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs. The light-colored swimwear made her bronzed complexion pop.

Madison wore her blond locks untied and styled in sleek, straight strands. She wore a summer hat over her head, which matched her Summery vibe. As for her makeup application, she appeared to have sported well-defined eyebrows, along with well-blended eyeshadow, and several coats of black mascara. She also seemed to have applied a bronzer, glowing highlighter, and pink lipstick. Although not very noticeable, she accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, Madison mentioned that she was happy and content with her weekend. She gave no details about her attire, despite some followers asking her about the brand in the comments.

As usual, many of her avid admirers adored the new update. As of this writing, the post racked up more than 11,200 likes and over 100 comments. Fans and followers of the model dived into the comments section to write gushing messages and compliments. Some others were not so confident expressing their thoughts in words that they opted to use emoji instead.

“What a great start to my week! Watching you gives me inspiration and strength to face the whole day of stress at work,” one of her fans wrote.

“Your feet are even sexy!” added another Instagram follower.

“You are a very beautiful girl!!!! That swimsuit looks good on you,” a third social media user commented.

“What a stunning picture of you! Gorgeous!” a fourth admirer gushed.