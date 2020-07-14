Doina Barbaneagra Sizzles In Skimpy Cropped Tee & Denim Shorts On Instagram

Doina Barbaneagra thrilled her 681,000 followers with her latest Instagram post. On July 13, the Moldovan model uploaded a photo that showed her braless underneath a white cropped tee, matching it with a pair of denim shorts.

Doina left very little to the imagination in a tight-fitting top. The cropped tee had a “Babygirl” print along its mock neck. The length of the piece reached the lower part of her ample chest. It is also important to note that the tiny garment had a snug fit and barely contained her voluptuous breasts that showed a hint of her underboob. As she was braless beneath the shirt, the thin fabric teased a glimpse of her buxom assets. The view made a lot of onlookers happy, with some expressing their thoughts in the comments.

She also rocked a pair of blue shorts that clung to her curvy hips, accentuating her small waistline and flat stomach. Overall, the sexy ensemble highlighted her hourglass physique.

In the snap, Doina was sitting on the armrest of a white sofa. According to the geotag, she was at a hotel in Santorini, Greece. She posed with her legs closed and arms on the sides. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The place she was in had an almost all-white interior, which was a nice contrast to her sun-kissed complexion.

The Vienna-based model wore a full makeup application that appeared to include a matte foundation, darkened brows, a light dusting of blush, and a glowing highlighter. She completed her look by applying some satin lipstick on her full lips. She ditched the accessories and sported her long brunette hair down, heavily parted to the side.

In the caption, Doina copied her top’s teeny print, adding a heart and butterfly emoji. She also tagged her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova, in the post, and also mentioned that she’s the brand’s partner.

As of this writing, Doina’s latest social media share has amassed more than 12,700 likes and 120 comments. A lot of her online fans flocked to the comments section to write compliments about her sexy attire. Many also praised her incredibly toned body and beauty. Countless others struggled to find the right words to express their thoughts about the picture. Instead, they decided to chime in with various emoji.

“You look so beautiful,” one of her fans commented.

“Beautiful and sexy,” echoed another follower.

“TOP BEAUTY! I love this outfit too,” a third admirer gushed, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re gorgeous! Nice to see you exploring the world again,” a fourth social media user added.