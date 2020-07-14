Scarlett Bordeaux Bares Backside In Black Bikini Bottoms: ‘Moisture Is The Essence Of Wetness’

Scarlett Bordeaux showed off her sexy curves while wearing black bikini bottoms in her latest Instagram post. She also shared a quote from Zoolander, which appeared to thrill her followers on the popular social media platform.

The WWE NXT wrestler kneeled on a wet sandy beach as the waves crashed into the land in the background. Her skin appeared to glisten, and there were some water droplets on her lower back. Scarlett sat back on her feet, and she looked back over her shoulder at the camera. Her wet platinum blond hair fell in waves down her back. She wore a tiny black bikini bottom that showed off most of her incredible, rounded backside, and she paired that with a long sleeve cropped light-colored sweatshirt, which ended before her mid-back. The look showcased the wrestler’s sexy, toned lower back, which dripped with moisture.

Scarlett’s face also seemed to have a lot of makeup to highlight her features. Her eyes looked like they had smokey eyeshadow paired with eyeliner and heavy mascara as well as eyebrow color. The model’s face also shown with what seemed to be highlights and contouring, which showed off her high cheekbones. Finally, her full pout looked like it had a soft pink shimmery color filling it in. The wrester’s fingers and toes rested on the sand, and it was difficult to tell what color polish she wore.

Daniel Forero received the photo credit in the caption. Her fans seemed to think that Scarlett looked hot in the picture, and nearly 49,000 of them hit the “like” button on the post. More than 360 Instagrammers left a comment for the model with many flame emojis indicating that many users thought she looked hot in the outfit.

“I would run without any clothes on through a briar patch while angry Karens and Darens throw salt in my open wounds while boxing Mike Tyson and 13 angry lions. For a chance to make it out alive so I could hear a 5-hour lecture from your neighbor’s brother’s friend about how trenchcoats will never be edible. All for a chance you would say YES to getting to know me because I saw you, and you are SO beautiful,” wrote one imaginative fan.

“Looks amazing. Love the hair,” a second follower replied.

“I love Zoolander that movies funny AF,” declared a fourth devotee.

Scarlett has kept her followers entertained recently, The Inquisitr reported. She showed off her patriot side in a flag-inspired string bikini with a sparkler for the Fourth of July holiday.