Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Skintight Metallic Dress

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders treated fans to a view of her ridiculous curves in a short video for her latest Instagram update. In the throwback post, she rocked a body-hugging dress that accentuated her athletic figure while ringing in the new year.

The 32-year-old shared footage of her happily counting down to the year 2020. As with many of her posts, she was joined by her fiancee, Dave Oancea, who is known as “Vegas Dave.” Sonders tagged her location as Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple were on a balcony with Caesar’s Palace, and the Vegas skyline visible in the background.

Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – looked stunning in a short metallic dress that wrapped around her body. It had a plunging neckline and thin shoulders straps, which offered viewers a shot of her sideboob and ample cleavage. She had her long brown hair down and wavy, and wore a pair of large hoop earrings. Vegas Dave was by her side, and sported a white t-shirt, black pants, a black leather jacket, and a large necklace to complete the look.

The television personality was turned to the side at the start of the clip, and adjusted the straps on her dress. This angle gave fans a glimpse of her curvy backside and generous bust. Sonders and Vegas Dave both lifted their glasses to the air as the DJ announced a thirty second countdown. The fitness model looked at her beau and the two exchanged words, and the vid ended with Sonders looking down to examine her body.

In her caption, the Michigan State University alum joked about the high expectations everyone had for 2020, and tagged Vegas Dave.

Many of Sonders’ 479,000 Instagram followers noticed the New Year’s Eve post, and more than 3,100 found their way to the “like” button in just over seven hours after it went live. She received over 100 comments, as fans responded to how disappointing the year has been for them. Model Abigail Ratchford, and golfer Katie Kearney complimented Sonders on how great she looked.

“OMG, right?!? We all did! New year, new decade. Ugh, nightmare!” a fan wrote in response to the caption.

“Man I couldn’t wait for 2020, but it started bad with the passing of Kobe and it seems like every[thing] went down from there,” another replied.

“Hahaha jokes on everyone,” one follower commented.

“That’s a beautiful dress Holly!” an Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders showcased her jaw-dropping figure in a revealing pink bathing suit for a recent post.